Young Omagh singer to support massive 1980s star

OMAGH singer-songwriter Andrew Dolan will be putting on a fun-filled festive concert upstairs at Top of the Town on Sunday, December 21.

This will culminate what has been a massive 2025 for the young singer, who has toured with well-known musicians and performed on some of the country’s largest stages and at major music festivals, including the Féile in Belfast and Electric Picnic.

Andrew also performed to an audience of thousands in the town recently during the annual Christmas lights switch-on in Market Street — a concert he described as an honour to play.

He also announced that in February next year he will perform twice at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast within the space of a week, first supporting 1980s music icon Bonnie Tyler and then supporting Tyrone folk stars the Whistlin’ Donkeys, with whom he will also share a stage at Derry’s Millennium Forum.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, Andrew said, “I always love playing Top of the Town and have done it a lot over the years, but this gig is different as I will be playing a lot of my own songs.”

“2025 was a great year. I got to play Electric Picnic and with Chris Norman from Smokie at Vicar Street in Dublin, and now that I’m set to play two gigs at the Waterfront in February, I’m very excited for next year too.”

“I think capping the year off in Omagh will be great, and I hope to see some familiar faces and hopefully a few new ones too.”

Speaking about the intimate concert in Top of the Town, Andrew said he is looking forward to performing some of his original music in his hometown.

Tickets for the show can be purchased at glistrr.com by searching for Andrew Dolan. To learn more about Andrew’s music and upcoming dates, you can follow him on social media at Andrew Dolan Music.