ICONIC anthems and top-tapping tunes echoed around the Alley Theatre recently as the popular ‘Summer School of Rock’ returned to the Strabane venue.

Running over four days the ‘Summer School of Rock’ gives children over the age of seven the chance to unleash their inner rock star with an introduction to playing drums, guitar, ukelele, keyboard and singing.

Led by Gerry Strawbridge from The Arts Academy, the young people got the chance to try a new instrument or learn additional skills and techniques for playing an instrument they are already familiar with.

Over the four days the young people learned by rehearsing and performing together. Throughout the ‘Summer School of Rock’ attendees covered a wide range of musical styles from energetic Samba drumming to iconic guitar riffs, dynamic disco on the keyboard to mesmerising ukelele sounds, giving them an amazing, immersive musical experience.

Reflecting on the success of the Summer School Louise Boyce, Alley Theatre Manager, said, “The ‘Summer School of Rock’ is one of the most popular workshops we run at the Alley. It’s incredible to see the transformation in the young people who attend in just four days, some of them come through our doors as shy children but leave with the confidence and talent to take to the stage and perform for an audience. They have also learned a great deal about different instruments and how to play them, along with information about different genres and types of music – skills which they can take forward into their adult life.

“Thanks to Gerry Strawbridge for making these sessions so worthwhile for everyone who attended. Your energy and enthusiasm is infectious and the impact you have on these young people is incredible, we are already looking forward to next year!”

To check out future gigs and workshops running at The Alley Theatre go to www.alley-theatre.com