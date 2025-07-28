Youth choir which nurtured Tyrone talent facing the axe

A CHERISHED youth choir that has supported dozens of young singers from Tyrone is now facing closure, following a shock decision by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland to withdraw its funding.

The National Youth Choir of Northern Ireland (NYCNI), established in 1999, has provided young people aged 11 to 24 with opportunities to sing, develop their musical talent, and connect with peers from across the island.

Many of its members over the years have come from towns and villages throughout Tyrone.

Local singer and founding musical director of the Omagh Community Youth Choir, Daryl Simpson, who was involved with NYCNI in the early 2000s, described the news as ‘incredibly sad’.

“It is always sad to hear when a choir is facing these types of issues,” he told the Tyrone Herald.

“The National Youth Choir has had a lot of young people from West Tyrone as members throughout the years, and it is a great opportunity for young singers in Tyrone to make contacts across the island and sing with people they may have never had the opportunity to meet before. I really hope the Arts Council reverses their decision and the choir gets funding.”

Beragh-born classical singer Brian McNamee, a former NYCNI member and tutor, also voiced concern.

He said, “Being a part of the choir was amazing for my development as a singer and musician. The National Youth Choir for Northern Ireland is a great asset for young people from all over the North, and it would be a terrible shame if it was forced to stop operating due to funding cuts.”

The Arts Council of Northern Ireland confirmed that NYCNI was not awarded funding for 2025–26, stating the decision “was based on the assessment of the application against the programme criteria.”

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Colm Gildernew, has written to both the Communities Minister Gordon Lyons and the Arts Council, urging them to reinstate the funding.

“We must do everything we can to strengthen the arts and ensure it continues to thrive,” he said.