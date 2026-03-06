Ballymagorry group celebrates ten years of making a difference

WHAT began in 2016 as a simple idea by two local men has blossomed into a decade-long force for good in Ballymagorry and the wider Sperrin area.

The Brighter Ballymagorry Development Group (BBDG) recently celebrated 10 years of bringing people together and making a real difference in the lives of villagers.

The group was founded by Leslie Hetherington – who remains at its heart – and the late Joe Melarkey, after they called a meeting to see what could be done to support the community. Leslie recalls the early days…

“Myself and Joe called the meeting because we saw a need to do something for the residents of the village, especially the children as there was nothing in the village for them. That night, eight of us came together and formed the first committee. Today there are only three of us left from that original eight.”

With little experience in running a community group, they sought guidance from Kenny McFarland of the Sollus Centre in Bready.

Leslie explained, “Not having experience on how to form a community group and what that entails, we enlisted the help of Kenny McFarland of the Sollus Centre in Bready who was a huge help in getting us organised as a community group and showed us how to get funding for the various projects we’ve ran in the village this past decade.

“Unfortunately, Kenny passed away two years ago and, every time we put on a class or an event of any description, my mind always thinks of both Joe and Kenny who helped us get started.”

Over the past ten years, BBDG has delivered a wide range of activities and classes for all ages, from art and first aid to walking groups and day trips. Members have also helped shape local infrastructure, contributing to greenways connecting Ballymagorry with Lough Foyle and Strabane, and now advocating for a further route to Artigarvan.

The group is also part of the CARE Project, joining forces with neighbouring communities in Glenelly, Plumbridge, Park, Donemana, and Artigarvan to promote social inclusion for people over 50.

Reflecting on the group’s proudest moments, Leslie points to the pandemic.

“I can safely say my proudest moment is how we all pulled together during the pandemic. Our group was one of the many who delivered food packages to people in the local area or picking things up like prescriptions and other messages when they couldn’t get out.

“A lot of people didn’t see what went on behind the scenes. We were given a list of houses from council and dutifully did what we could. Many of the people we went to not only appreciated the help but also enjoyed the social aspect of being able to speak with another person, especially if they hadn’t spoken to anyone in days.”

Now, as BBDG enters its second decade, Leslie is calling for new volunteers to keep the momentum going.

“The current crop of committee members are getting older and we need new people to come in and bring fresh ideas for classes and activates, especially for the younger generation of kids who now populate the village.

“All we’re asking is a couple of hours a month to brainstorm ideas at out headquarters in Fox Lodge Cricket Club and help make them a reality. What we have achieved over the past ten years has been thanks to funding from the likes of the National Lottery and the CARE Project and has made a massive difference to our village.

“We measure our success by the people who want to be with us, and they come from Bready, Magheramason, Newtonstewart and beyond. We must be doing something right.”