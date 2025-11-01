Castlederg man’s cartoons spread joy around the world

SITTING in his quiet Clady home is Patsy Logue, a painter and decorator by trade in his younger days. As someone who has always been passionate about art, Patsy, if you like, took his work home with him, and has been painstakingly recreating Disney characters on canvas that have been delighting children at home and all over the globe.

An art lover since childhood, Patsy fondly remembers his school days in art class as he sits at home surrounded by his creations.

“I was always very good at art and really enjoyed the class when I was at St Colman’s in Strabane. My friends were always telling me how good I was, even remarking, “You’re better than our teacher.” I knew I was good and achieved an A-Level in art, but the chance never came to go on and do it as a job as I didn’t get the grades in other subjects that would have allowed me to go on to university and study.

“It’s unfortunate, but just one of those things.”

Blessed with a natural talent for art and able to recreate characters from looking at a picture, Patsy then took a slight pivot instead, becoming a painter and decorator, scratching the itch he had. But the Clady man still kept up art as a hobby.

“Ever since that first sketch, which if I remember was Mickey Mouse, I just kept going, drawing characters like Goofy, Donald Duck, Pluto, Snow White and Sleeping Beauty and lots more. I try to keep up with the modern Disney characters and have even delved into Marvel characters a bit. They’re mostly for local schoolkids; I just love seeing the look of joy on their faces. That said, I’ve sold ones down the years which have found their way to far-flung places like Australia and America as gifts and gotten feedback on how my cartoons are loved by the people who received them.

“It’s really fulfilling.”

That’s not all though, Patsy also has a passion for the local countryside, capturing scenes in and around his Clady home and further afield in a series of oil canvasses.

“I also like to capture the world around us and I love doing my oil paintings of the local countryside. It’s very soothing and relaxing to paint and look at the natural beauty of Clady and the local area.”

At the tender age of 75, Patsy has no designs on commercial fame but is delighted his work continues to spread joy for all those who encounter it.

“I’m just happy to do it and I’ll continue until I’m unable; if just one of my cartoons makes a child smile or a painting reminds them of home, then I’ve done by job!”

