Clothes and blankets knitted with love for new born babies

PREMATURE babies in two Western Trust hospitals will now receive hand-knitted garments made with love and care, thanks to a thoughtful community project that brought people together during the cold winter months.

The ‘Knit Through the Nippy Days’ campaign was spearheaded by the Beyond the Call Project, a befriending initiative funded by the National Lottery and run by Omagh Volunteer Centre in partnership with Strabane Community Project.

The idea was simple but powerful: encourage volunteers and service users – many of them older adults – to stay active, connected, and creative by knitting for newborns.

“We know winter can be a tough time for many seniors, especially when it comes to staying active and connected with others,” said Geraldine Keys, manager of Beyond the Call Project.

“The ‘Knit Through the Nippy Days’ campaign was a way to turn the winter chill into a season of creativity for the community.”

Garments including cardigans, hats, and blankets were created by volunteers, family members, ‘knit and natter’ groups and community groups across Strabane, Omagh and Fermanagh.

These were then donated to the neonatal units at South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen and Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

“We are incredibly grateful to Geraldine and all the volunteers for their generous donation to our neonatal units,” said Brenda McClafferty, Head of Midwifery at the Western Trust.

“These beautiful handmade garments will be provided to our babies and families… and I know they will become a much cherished item for each baby.”

Brenda McCabe, Lead Midwife at South West Acute Hospital, added, “We as professionals, and indeed the parents, are so grateful for all your skills and dedication… This is just an amazing project which endorses healthy co-production and I hope it continues for the benefit of many people in our communities.”