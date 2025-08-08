Cookstown gym wins award for best in the county

Sponsored content

A LOCAL gym with a community-first ethos has been officially crowned the ‘Best Gym in County Tyrone’.

Hollywood Fitness, based in Cookstown, recently took home the top award at the prestigious NI B-Fit Awards, held at the Armagh City Hotel. The annual event celebrates the best in Northern Ireland’s thriving fitness industry, recognising excellence, impact, and innovation.

For gym owner Niall Hollywood, the award is more than just a trophy – it’s a tribute to the people who make Hollywood Fitness what it is.

“We’re absolutely buzzing,” said Niall. “The nomination meant a lot, but to go on and win after submitting our full story – who we serve, what we do, and why it matters – was something else entirely. This award belongs to our members.”

Opened in January 2014, Hollywood Fitness has grown into a tight-knit community of over 100 members. While the gym is open to all, its focus is crystal clear: helping busy parents – especially mums – take back control of their health after years of putting everyone else first.

“We specialise in group personal training,” Niall explained. “It’s structured like personal training, but delivered in small, supportive groups where no one feels judged or overwhelmed.

“We’ve worked hard to remove the fear and intimidation that often comes with traditional gym settings.”

Niall is supported by head coach Scott and nutritionist Matty, and together they deliver a program built around real people with real lives. Sessions are designed to be effective, time-efficient, and – crucially – enjoyable.

“Our members don’t just come here to train,” said Niall. “They come to feel better, to reconnect with themselves, and to do something just for them. That sense of belonging is what keeps them coming back – and it’s what makes this gym special.”

While the award adds another layer of recognition to their efforts, Niall insists the mission hasn’t changed.

“We’ll keep showing up, keep learning, and keep making Hollywood Fitness a place where people feel proud to walk through the doors,” he said. “We’re grateful, we’re motivated, and we’re just getting started.”