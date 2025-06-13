Devoted dad takes on 60-mile running challenge for his little boy

THIS weekend, Darren Pritchard will mark his 40th birthday in a remarkable way – by running 60 miles in 48 hours to honour his son, Caiden, who lives with MecP2 Duplication Syndrome.

Darren and three friends – Dermot McNamee, Adrian Finlay, and Colin O’Kane – will run through fatigue, day and night, to raise vital funds to give Caiden the best life possible.

Caiden, now five, lives with MecP2 Duplication Syndrome, a rare, life-limiting genetic condition caused by duplication of the MECP2 gene on the X chromosome. It affects brain development and leads to severe symptoms: Developmental delays, low muscle tone, frequent respiratory infections, an inability to speak, and a high risk of seizures.

Caiden is non-verbal, nil by mouth, and entirely tube-fed. In July, he will undergo surgery to receive a PEG feeding tube, a more secure, long-term solution for his nutritional needs.

“Every day presents a new challenge, yet Caiden meets it with a quiet strength that humbles everyone who knows him,” Darren told the Ulster Herald. “He’s surrounded by a fiercely devoted family. His mum, Melanie, is his full-time carer and guardian angel. His sisters, Megan and Rebecca, are constant sources of joy, support, and tenderness.”

“This challenge isn’t just about running,” added Darren.

“It’s about raising funds to give Caiden the best life possible – intensive physiotherapy, specialist speech and communication therapy, and a custom-built running buggy so Caiden can be included in runs, walks, and events.”

Darren has invited anyone to join him over the 48 hours. The run starts on Friday, June 13, with slots at 4pm and 8pm.

On Saturday, June 14, there are runs at midnight, 4am, 8am, noon (with a 5K walk and Family Fun Day at Youth Sport), 4pm and 8pm. On Sunday, June 15, slots are at midnight, 4am, 8am, with a final run at noon.

A free Family Fun Day on Saturday at Youth Sport will include bouncy castles, games, and laughter. Everyone is welcome – families, kids, buggies, and pets!

To donate or follow along, visit Darren’s Go Fund Me page: https://gofund.me/a28ba695.