Dromore dancer overcomes broken back to become a world champion

A 21-year-old Irish dancer who defied the odds to become a five-time World Champion after breaking his back is now preparing for the next major milestone in his career – joining Michael Flatley on tour.

Barry Teague from Dromore has said he is ‘very excited’ to head out on tour in Taiwan with the iconic Lord Of The Dance star this September. It’s been a busy year for the young dancer, who is currently in Chicago with his girlfriend ahead of a homecoming celebration in Dromore this August for his latest world title.

Having first arrived at the Baxter School of Irish Dancing in Clanabogan as a young boy alongside his sister Aisling, Barry Teague quickly showed signs of a natural talent, with strong posture and sharp dancing feet.

He progressed rapidly and claimed his first title at just eight-years-old, winning a championship at the West Tyrone Feis.

Reflecting on his journey, Barry explained how his passion for both dancing and football led to the injury that changed everything.

“I would play football at school during the day, then dance after school, then train for football after dancing,” he said.

“I essentially broke my back due to overuse. I often came home with a sore back; that’s when the prolapsed discs started and never stopped.”

Determined not to give up, Barry said he ‘danced through the pain’ for a year, resulting in multiple fractures around his spine.

“At one point, I had accepted the fact that I would probably never dance again,” he admitted.

In 2017, at just 15, he was fitted with a back brace and forced to take a year off.

“I struggled with school work and even putting on shoes or socks, but I was determined to pull through and take on the World Championship,” Barry said.

Though advised to wear the brace for 12 months, he returned to dancing after ten.

Barry competed in the 2018 World Championship but ‘didn’t do great’. By 2019, he said he was improving but not yet back to full fitness.

With the 2020 championship cancelled due to Covid-19, Barry used the time to recover fully – and what followed was a remarkable run of five consecutive World Championship titles from 2021 to 2025.

The Dromore man’s success also opened up new opportunities.

“After my first win, I was invited to Florida to dance at Disney Springs in 2022 for nine months.

“It was an incredible experience,” Barry said.

Now, he’s set to join the ‘Lord of the Dance: Feet of Flames tour’, with performances in stadiums across Taiwan.

“I just received the offer and I’m very excited,” Barry said. “This will be my first major professional tour. I can’t wait!”

He auditioned just days after his fifth world title win.

“I was just off the plane when I attended auditions at Liffey Studios in Dublin.

“Three weeks later, I got the email offering me the job. I couldn’t believe it!”

Barry will travel to Taiwan in early September for five days of rehearsals before the month-long tour begins on September 13.”

A homecoming celebration marking his fifth world title will be held at St Patrick’s Hall, Dromore, on August 3 at 7pm.