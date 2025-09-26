Dromore student finds perfect career path right on her doorstep

FOR Dromore student Sophie McCusker, staying close to home has opened the door to her dream career in education. She is currently studying a Foundation Degree in Early Childhood Studies at South West College (SWC), praising the course as an affordable, local, and accessible route into higher education.

Validated by Queen’s University and quality assured by Stranmillis University College, the programme allows Sophie to combine classroom learning with hands-on experience. She attends lectures three days a week while spending the other two on placement at her former primary school, St Dympna’s in Dromore.

“I hadn’t realised I could study a Queen’s University degree at the College,” Sophie explained. “When I found out, it was perfect because it allows me to combine work and study in early years. Having previously studied at SWC, I found the supportive atmosphere really helped me grow. Progressing to the Foundation Degree felt like a natural step.”

Sophie’s journey began at Drumragh Integrated College, where she studied A Levels in Religion and Health and Social Care.

Through the Entitlement Framework, she also enrolled at SWC to complete a BTEC Level 3 in Applied Science. Excelling in her studies, she was named Science Student of the Year at the College’s Celebration of Success.

It was during a placement at St Dympna’s that Sophie discovered her passion for working with children – an experience that shaped her career goals. Now, the chance to return to the same school as part of her foundation degree placement is something she describes as ‘a big bonus’.

“I don’t have to travel to Belfast, the fees are lower, and I’m working in the school I once attended, in a field I love. I couldn’t ask for more,” she said.

Looking ahead, Sophie plans to progress to the BA (Hons) in Early Childhood Studies at SWC, with ambitions of postgraduate study and becoming a fully qualified teacher.

She added, “I’m grateful to have this opportunity right on my doorstep, and I’d encourage others to explore the wide range of courses at SWC – they might just offer the perfect route for you too.”