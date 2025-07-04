Fond memories recalled of Tyrone businesswoman Edith McCallan

MEMORIES of two popular Omagh shops were recalled during the funeral Mass of Edith McCallan from Loughmacrory, who passed away suddenly last week.

For many years, Edith ran the Jewel Box and the Little Boutique alongside her sister Clare. The town centre stores offered a wide range of fashion and accessories, and became familiar names on Omagh’s retail scene. The sisters also ran businesses in Cookstown and Dungannon.

Originally Edith Glackin from Cookstown, she is survived by her husband Eugene, sons Rory (Ciara), Martin (Aisling), and Daniel (Theresa), as well as her siblings Michael, Brian, Clare, Paul, Ronan and Adrian. She was also a devoted grandmother to Oisín, Ava, Sophia, Donnacha, Shéa, Isla and Cora.

At her Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Loughmacrory, parish priest Fr Peter McAnenly reflected on Edith’s life and the legacy she leaves behind.

He described Edith as a warm and sociable woman who always maintained close ties with her family in Cookstown.

“She was one of a family of seven and kept in good contact with her brothers and sisters, regularly visiting them and the town,” Fr McAnenly said.

Edith first worked in the Conway Inn in Cookstown, where she met her future husband Eugene. The couple married in 1981 and moved to Loughmacrory Park, before settling at Mulynafaye Road.

Fr McAnenly recalled Edith’s time working in sales for Observer Newspapers in Dungannon, before she and Clare turned their attention to retail. Through dedication and hard work, they built up a successful network of shops.

“Selling shoes, handbags, jewellery and many forms of fashion, Edith loved the work,” he said. “She enjoyed many years in business and made many wonderful friends through her daily interactions with customers.”

He spoke of Edith’s natural rapport with people and her sociable personality, describing her as someone who thrived on meeting the public and creating lasting relationships.

“Her sons told me there were many nights she spent hours in the shed sorting stock for the shops,” Fr McAnenly added.

“But she loved it, enjoyed it and was successful in business for many years.”

He concluded by reflecting on the deep affection in which Edith was held by her family and community.

“There will be many cherished memories of Edith – as a wife, mother, grandmother and friend – that will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.”