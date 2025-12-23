“For many, we are the first people they have told their story to”

ONE of the key facilities offered by Omagh Women’s Aid is its refuge, a safe and secure place where women experiencing domestic violence can take the first steps towards rebuilding their lives.

Located close to Omagh town centre, the refuge provides emergency accommodation on a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week basis and is almost fully occupied throughout the year. The facility includes six individual bedrooms, a communal kitchen and living area, a dedicated toy room for children and a playpark to the rear.

Alongside accommodation, women who arrive at the refuge receive a wide range of support, including financial assistance, emotional and practical help and guidance for those attending court.

At the heart of the service are support workers Bernie Kerlin and Edel Taggart, who work directly with women and their children. In addition to supporting women, they provide tailored sessions for children aged five to 11, one-to-one support in schools and group work through the Lighthouse Project, which raises awareness of domestic violence among young people aged 12 to 18.

Omagh Women’s Aid also provides ‘floating support’ to around 50 women at any one time. This involves outreach support in women’s homes or other safe locations, covering areas such as safety planning, housing, finances, training and awareness programmes and health.

For both Bernie and Edel, the work is more than a job.

“It is extremely traumatic for women and children coming into the refuge,” Edel explained.

“Many arrive here absolutely terrified. Some women have little or no English, and for many children this is the first safe home environment they have ever experienced.

“People often arrive in the early hours of the morning. We try to make the refuge as welcoming and homely as possible and provide everything they need for those first few days.”

She recalls one particularly difficult case.

“I remember a woman arriving in a taxi at 2am with three small children and no English.

“We do the best we can, but it’s especially tough at night, when something serious or violent has happened and the situation is an emergency.”

Most referrals come through the organisation’s helpline. If a woman contacts the service and a refuge space is available, she goes through a referral process, with social workers also involved where there are concerns about children.

Omagh Women’s Aid is currently the only organisation in the area providing dedicated support for women experiencing domestic violence. While other regions benefit from multiple support services, demand locally remains extremely high.

“The footfall through our doors is huge, and that’s why this service is so important,” said Bernie.

“Women and the wider community are becoming more aware that domestic violence should not be tolerated and is never acceptable.”

Edel says there has been a significant change in the age profile of women seeking help.

“When I first started, it was mainly younger women. Now we’re seeing women in their sixties and seventies, and even the occasional woman aged 80 and over,” she said. Many have endured years of abuse and reach a point where they simply can’t take any more.”

While the work is demanding and emotionally draining, both women stress its importance.

“It does take its toll,” Edel admitted.

Bernie agrees. “Our first job is to make sure that when a woman makes that first contact, she is listened to. For many, we are the first people they have ever told their story to. That’s how vital this work is.”

Women’s Aid contact details:

Address: 9 Holmview Ave, Omagh BT79 0AH

Tel: 028 8224 1414

Email: info@womensaid.org

Website: omaghwomensaid.org