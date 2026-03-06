From bomb delays to brighter futures: A Trillick school’s story

AS St Scire’s Primary School prepares to celebrate 50 years at the heart of the community, two of its longest-serving leaders have been reflecting on the school’s remarkable journey – from bomb delays and modest beginnings to a proud half-century of education.

Current principal Iggy Gallagher, once among the first pupils to walk its corridors in 1976, and former principal John Donnelly have shared their memories of a school shaped by resilience, growth and a steadfast belief in hard work.

With almost 20 years as principal of St Scire’s under his belt, Mr Gallagher was also one of the first pupils to attend the school when it first opened its doors in 1976.

“I originally attended a smaller, more rural school, so coming into this school in 1976 as a pupil, it seemed massive,” Mr Gallagher recalled.

“However, the first thing that struck me when I came back as principal was just how small the classrooms and the school are.”

As a young pupil at St Scire’s Primary School, Mr Gallagher said he had no aspirations at all of becoming a teacher, but that soon changed once he attended secondary school.

“As a teenager, I attended St Michael’s College in Enniskillen and I decided to go down the route of teaching,” he explained.

“After leaving school, I went on to study at St Mary’s University College in Belfast.”

Upon graduating, Mr Gallagher taught in St Joseph’s Primary School in Ederney for nearly 10 years before taking up further employment in St Malachy’s Glencull Primary School in Dungannon ahead of taking on his current role in 2006.

Recalling the early days of St Scire’s Primary School, ex-principal John Donnelly, who started working in the school in 1977, explained that Jim O’Hagan was principal for one year following the school’s opening before he took on the role.

He also recalled how the opening of the school was temporarily put on hold after it was destroyed in a bomb while it was being built.

“The bomb delayed the opening of the school by about two or three years,” he explained.

“Jim O’Hagan was the first principal before me, and he had hoped to have two or three teaching in the school before he retired, but only did one year due to the delays.”

Mr Donnelly also recalled that Mr O’Hagan’s daughter, Fiona Donnelly, was acting principal in the school for an 18-month period before Mr Gallagher took on his current role.

“When I started in the school there was 110 pupils,” he recalled.

“Then that went up the following year when we got a fifth teacher and from there we were in the region of 126 pupls – probably the highest number we ever had.”

Recalling the school’s culture in regards to education throughout his time as principal, Mr Donnelly said that he always emphasised the importance of working hard at school.

“Working hard and putting the effort in has always been an important aspect of any school culture on any level,” he explained.

“While some children would have been successful in getting into grammar schools, I always emphasised that no matter what school you go to, if you continue to work hard and maintain a keen interest in whatever avenue you want to succeed in, you can achieve anything.

“Work as hard as you can, and every day try and do a little bit better, and you’re always going to be successful.

“That was the culture that I always thought children should be taught.”