Gortin woman launches raffle to help children in need

A FESTIVE raffle organised by Gortin podiatrist Edel Kerlin is returning for a second year after raising an impressive £13,000 last Christmas to support children in need.

Working in partnership with Digg Deep For Kids, all proceeds will again go to Cash for Kids, the charity that supports children affected by poverty, illness, neglect or additional needs.

Ahead of this year’s raffle, Edel is accepting both cash donations and new toys, and is appealing to local businesses interested in sponsoring the event.

“This year, we are doing the same thing again,” she said. “I am registered as a drop-off point at the podiatry clinic on Main Street, Gortin, for anyone who wants to buy and donate their own gifts. I will be delivering them to the warehouse on December 11 and documenting it on social media ahead of the raffle.”

Edel highlighted that Cash for Kids is particularly in need of gifts for children aged seven to 18.

She said gifts suitable for a range of ages are ideal, as well as gender-neutral items.

All gifts should retail between £10 and £50 and must be new and unwrapped. Food items, including selection boxes, cannot be accepted due to allergy risks.

Suggested donations include hairdryers, straighteners, aftershave, craft sets, books, trading cards, make-up and beauty sets, school bags, scooters, smart watches and travel cups – items that Edel and her team will also purchase using raffle proceeds.

“With your help, we can ensure that all children get a present on Christmas morning,” she said.

Raffle tickets are now on sale at Kerlin’s Shop, Vivo Plumbridge, Sadie’s Pantry, McCullagh’s Shop Gortin, McKeown’s Shop Gortin, Bessy’s Coffee, Carmelas Hair and Serene Salt Therapy Omagh.

Dozens of prizes have already been donated, including vouchers for Sally’s of Omagh, Glenpark Estate, Gortin Glen Glamping, Strabane Bouncy Castle Hire and Zero Hair and Makeup.

Tickets can also be purchased via PayPal at ‘EdelKerlin’ for £5 per strip or £10 for three strips. Buyers are asked to include their name and contact number with the transaction.

Anyone wishing to get involved or donate can contact Edel through her social media page, ‘Edel Kerlin Podiatry’, or by telephone on 07568 379374.