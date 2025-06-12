How Omagh Pride is changing hearts and minds

WHEN Omagh Pride first took to the streets five years ago, no one could have imagined just how transformative it would be for LGBTQ+ people in the town.

Omagh has embraced the annual Pride parade with a warmth and enthusiasm that has been extremely heartening for its organisers. Now in its fifth year, Omagh Pride has become one of the largest rural Pride events in the North, drawing thousands to Market Street in a colourful show of solidarity and inclusion.

This year, Daniel Waldron stepped into the role of chairperson, and he’s calling on more people to join the organising committee for next year.

Advertisement

“This is my first year as chairperson, but I have been involved in Omagh Pride since the beginning,” Daniel explained.

“Previously, I helped with the finances and press communications, but I’ve really enjoyed taking on this bigger role. The experience and brilliant work of past committee members meant Omagh Pride started at a really high level, and our job now is to keep it there.”

Daniel’s passion for the project reflects the enormous changes in attitudes towards LGBTQ+ people in Omagh.

“Pride is not just a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community,” he said. “It’s also a protest, and that should not be forgotten. There have been increased attacks on LGBTQ+ rights across the globe and in the UK and Ireland. This year’s theme is ‘Trans Lives Matter’. We must continue to push for inclusion and equality, not just in words, but in action.”

As chairperson, Daniel is proud of the festival’s inclusive spirit and is urging people with relevant skills and a passion for equality to come forward and join the committee.

“This year, the committee organising the event was just four people, and to be honest, we could’ve done with double that amount,” he admitted. “Each person on the committee has been tremendously busy, and we need more people to come forward and be a part of the team.”

Omagh Pride’s inclusivity and the energy it brings to the streets every year are due in no small part to those who helped build it from the ground up.

Advertisement

One of those pioneers is Lorraine Montague, who co-founded the event with Cat Brogan.

Lorraine is stepping down from the organising committee this year but is immensely proud of what Omagh Pride has achieved.

“Being a part of the organising of Omagh Pride and being one of the founders of the event has been one of the best things I’ve ever done,” Lorraine said.

“To bring Pride to Omagh, a town so close to where I grew up in Drumquin, has been an amazing experience. Through Omagh Pride, I have gained so many skills and met so many amazing people, and it will be an incredibly emotional moment when I step away from the committee.”

Lorraine wants to ensure the event’s future remains in safe hands. “I know Omagh Pride will be in great hands going forward, and I’m more than willing to help out and train anyone who needs help,” she said.

“It takes a lot of work to organise the event, and I want to concentrate on other things, but I’d encourage anyone interested to get involved.”

Lorraine’s efforts have not only made Omagh Pride possible, but have also fostered a sense of belonging and pride among LGBTQ+ people in the area.

“When parents reach out to me and they have, on a few occasions, to tell me that their son or daughter got the courage to come out because of Omagh Pride, it always makes me feel so proud,” she said.

Oisin Donnelly, who has been involved since the beginning and is now secretary of the committee, echoed those feelings. “I am really proud to be a part of Omagh Pride,” Oisin said. “I really think we are one of the best rural Prides across the island, and volunteering for the event is incredibly rewarding.”

Oisin’s perspective on the town’s journey is shaped by his own childhood in Omagh and his professional life in Belfast, where he works for the SDLP.

“Things have changed remarkably in the town in regards to people’s views on LGBTQ+ people and their lifestyle,” he said.

“The confidence Omagh Pride has given to people in the community is so heartening. Omagh shows its support every year. I always get nervous about the reception the parade will get, but every year, the people of Omagh come out and cheer and clap.

“All the businesses fly rainbow flags, and when you’re looking down Market Street from the courthouse, it’s an amazing thing to see.”

Oisin also paid tribute to Lorraine’s role in Omagh Pride’s success.

“Lorraine is full of energy and experience, and it really will be a big loss when she leaves the organising committee,” he said.

“Whenever everyone else is stressed out and feeling down or anxious, she’s always been a phone call away and a constant support to everyone.”

As Omagh Pride 2025 begins to take shape, the call for new committee members goes out loud and clear.

The event’s Annual General Meeting is the chance for volunteers to get involved and help shape the future of one of the North’s most inspiring rural Prides.

As Omagh’s LGBTQ+ community continues to grow in confidence, Pride has become not just an annual event but a powerful symbol of progress and unity for the entire town.