Hundreds attend unique Mass in Tyrone countryside

A CROWD of almost 400 people gathered at Tullyvalley – the rural spot between Fintona and Omagh where the dioceses of Armagh, Derry and Clogher converge – for a special Jubilee of Youth Mass on Sunday afternoon, writes John Murray.

Held at 3pm under bright skies, the open-air Mass was part of Jubilee of Youth Week celebrations taking place globally, including events in Rome. The setting was farmland owned by Stephen Cassidy, at the very point where the parishes of Beragh (Armagh), Drumragh (Derry), and Donacavey (Clogher) all meet.

The chief celebrant was Fr Kevin Cassidy – Stephen’s son – whose connection to the land added to the significance of the day.

Among the clergy present were Fr Eugene Hasson (PP Drumragh), Fr Sean McCartan (PP Beragh), Fr Michael O’Dwyer (PP Errigal Ciaran), and Fr Michael Donnelly of the Missionaries of the Most Holy Eucharist, a close friend of Fr Kevin.

Welcoming the congregation, Fr Hasson recalled first hearing of the tri-diocesan spot over 40 years ago from the late Tom Flanagan, then principal of Tattyreagh Primary School. More recently, local man Micky Darcy took Fr Hasson to see the site, which ultimately led to this weekend’s celebration.

In his homily, Fr Kevin reflected on the deep spiritual resonance of holding Mass in such a unique location.

“It’s hard not to feel the significance of being in a place where three dioceses meet, each with their own history and legacy,” he said. “In recognising that we are here today in 2025, for over 2,000 years our families have been uniting in different circumstances, different times, and in different places to celebrate the mystery of God’s love for us.”

Fr Sean McCartan paid tribute to Fr Kevin’s role in the celebration, highlighting the symbolism of a ‘son of the soil’ returning to celebrate Mass on his family’s land.

After the Mass ended, everyone enjoyed the light refreshments provided.