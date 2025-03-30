“It’s hard to believe the time that has passed”

The dedicated efforts of medical staff who worked tirelessly on the frontlines during the Covid-19 pandemic are still remembered with gratitude by the thousands of patients they cared for in local hospitals.

March and April 2020 were particularly challenging months for the NHS. Amid global fears about the impact of the new strain of coronavirus, nurses and doctors continued their work with professionalism and resilience.

In the local area, efforts were focused on the Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex and the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen. Many nurses also made daily journeys to Craigavon Area Hospital in Portadown and Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

Five years on, Sister Thelma Graham, Ward Manager of the Palliative Care Ward at Omagh Hospital, reflects on that period. She recounted the challenges presented by the pandemic, the strict guidelines in place, and the dedication of staff.

“We probably found it very challenging from the very onset when the word came out in relation to restrictions on visiting and everything else. The Western Trust had set out clear and good guidelines,” she said.

“John Paul McGinley, my senior manager at that time, my consultant Professor Max Watson and I worked together as a team.

“We held regular meetings once or sometimes twice per week.

“All the staff had to continually wear PPE which was extremely challenging.

“Patients and staff found it very difficult to understand what you were saying, and you had to keep your distance, so it really was challenging to work within that environment.

“Patients were tested before they came into the ward, and there was Covid testing on a weekly basis. But I have to say that we were very fortunate that throughout all that time there was only one patient who contracted Covid. That was due to good practice among all staff, and adhering to the guidelines.”

The task of maintaining good practice was crucial. There was a respect among staff as they worked together. The Code of Conduct set out the key goal of protecting patients and themselves, so there was a full awareness of the importance of adhering to the personal protection and other measures which had been put in place.

“We all respected each other and worked together. Some staff members contracted Covid outside the hospital.

“But everyone was aware that they wouldn’t come on duty if they had any symptoms.

“Again, the Trust laid out guidelines about what was required in that situation,” Thelma added.

Now five years on and, like so many others, Thelma wonders where the time has gone since that world-changing period in the spring of 2020. As she reflects on that time, she takes pride in the efforts of the NHS and her colleagues locally.

“It’s hard to believe the time that has passed.

“The first thing which strikes me is how hard that period was for visitors.

“At the very onset, only one visitor was allowed onto the ward. Most of the time visitors were very compliant and accepted what had to be done,” she remembers.

“But there were other times when it was just through frustration, especially when patients were at the end of their lives. There was a sense of relief when we were permitted to be more flexible in visiting.

“We understood that people wanted to be with their relatives.

“The disposal of the PPE was a major relief and the removal of the five-metre distancing.

“All of that now has been lifted. Getting back to normal practice and living has been so good.”