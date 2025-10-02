Kathleen Harper was someone who ‘drew the best out of people’

WARM tributes have been paid to Kathleen Harper, a devoted mother of ten who was remembered as a pillar of family, faith, and community at her funeral on Monday.

Originally from the townland of Alt, Castlefin, Donegal, Kathleen made her home in Castlederg with her beloved husband, Michael, and their children: Ena, Michael, John, Robbie, Marie, Eugene, Damian, Colm, Jacqueline and Claire. She passed away peacefully at the age of 84 at her home on the Castlefin Road, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on December 21, 1940, Kathleen was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bridget Rush.

Advertisement

At her funeral in St Patrick’s Church, Castlederg on Monday, her upbringing was described as challenging due to the time period, but her home was remembered as one filled with love and support from her parents and siblings, Mary-Ellen, and the late Bridie and Michael.

Kathleen left school at the age of 14 to work in a factory in Castlefin, where she developed her strong belief in the value of hard work, a quality she instilled in all her children.

Just two years later she met Michael, and the couple married in Donneyloop in 1961. They soon moved to Glasgow in search of work, where Kathleen found employment at the Gray Dunn factory, producer of much-loved biscuits including Blue Riband and Caramel Wafers.

While living in Scotland, Kathleen and Michael welcomed their two eldest children and often opened their home to families from Tyrone and Donegal who were settling in the city.

The family later returned home, first to Donegal where their third child was born, before finally settling on Hospital Road in Castlederg, where they completed their family with seven more children.

In the late 1980s, Kathleen and Michael moved to their forever home on the Castlefin Road.

During the funeral Mass, Fr Paul Fraser described Kathleen as ‘an amazing mother who was well liked in the community and a good neighbour and friend to many’.

Advertisement

“Kathleen was the sort of person who took everything in her stride and instilled a great work ethic in all her children,” he said.

Reflecting on her passions, he added, “When I visited her at home, I saw her love for Donegal GAA and football. She was always full of chat and banter.

“I know very little about football, and when I told her I was from Derry she would often look at me with pity, being surrounded as she was by people from counties that have done better in recent years.”

Fr Fraser also spoke of her strong faith: “Kathleen loved her children deeply and her faith in God was resolute. She drew the best out of people, and she will be sorely missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.”

Following the funeral, Kathleen’s remains were laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Castlederg St Eugene’s GAA club also paid tribute, expressing their deep sadness at her passing.

In a statement, a spokesperson said, “Kathleen and Michael’s family have always been a huge part of our club over the years, deeply involved in the culture of Gaelic games in Castlederg. Kathleen herself was a proud Donegal GAA woman and an avid supporter of the Donegal Senior men’s team. Many a day’s craic and laughter was shared with her about Donegal and Tyrone.

“Kathleen was always willing to lend a hand in our club, whether it was supporting the teams or simply being there for her boys and girls as players or committee members. A glimpse of her dedication was often visible from the road, with jerseys drying on the line outside her home on Hillview Park and Castlefinn Road – a testament to her passion for the sport.”