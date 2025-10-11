Killyclogher woman has left a ‘tremendous legacy’, mourners told

THERE has been deep sadness in the Killyclogher and Omagh communities following the death of Frances Maguire, a much-loved local woman remembered for her warmth, humour and devotion to family.

Several hundred mourners attended Mrs Maguire’s Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher, on Tuesday. Aged 85, she had lived at St Julian’s Road and was a former employee of Omagh Health Centre, where she worked for many years.

Frances was married to her husband, Tony, for 63 years. She is survived by Tony, her children Regina (Chris), Mairead (Hugh), Helen (Peter), Hannah (Gerard) and John (Merrece), along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In his homily, Fr Kevin McElhennon reflected on Frances’s life of generosity, faith and dedication.

“Frances and Tony raised five children, 16 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren,” he said.

“This is a tremendous legacy by any standards. Frances was hardworking and generous, devoted primarily to her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was full of good humour and always had a smile wherever she went.”

Fr McElhennon said Frances faced her final months with faith and peace.

“The kind of peace that Frances had at the end of her life came from a deep well of faith within her. She took her place very actively in the life of our parish – through receiving the sacraments and prayer every day. The rosary was very much a part of her life, not just a habit, but how she kept in touch with God.

“She trusted God through the ordinary days of family life, through times of loss and joy, through work and through prayer. That trust deepened during her final months, surrounded by the love of her family and the faith of this parish.”