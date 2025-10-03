Large turnout for funeral of much-loved Omagh nurse

A LARGE congregation gathered at St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher, to remember with deep affection Veronica Kelly of Sunnycrest Gardens, whose death last week at the age of 78 has brought widespread sadness to the community.

Originally from Dunamore, Veronica went on to become a Ward Sister at the Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital in Omagh, where she worked for many years and became well-known for her dedication and commitment to nursing.

Mourners heard how she often recalled her early days at school in Dunamore. Born just after the Big Snow of 1947, she fondly remembered carrying a piece of turf to help heat the classroom and the kindness of her teacher, Mrs Conway.

Advertisement

In 1965, at just 18 years of age, Veronica travelled to Omagh to train as a nurse at the Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital.

It was here she met her future husband, Peter. The couple married in 1969 and began their married life together in Sunningdale, Omagh.

Fr Malachy Gallagher, who co-celebrated the funeral Mass, told how Veronica frequently worked night shifts, yet always ensured she was there for her children each day.

A devoted wife and mother, she was also a keen gardener. In 2017, Veronica and Peter celebrated a proud milestone together when both were awarded their Diamond Jubilee pins from the Pioneer Total Abstinence Association.

From 2008, she took immense joy and pride in her grandchildren and fully embraced her role as grandmother.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Veronica and Peter found comfort in listening to online Mass and receiving spiritual Holy Communion.

Her strong faith was a constant source of strength throughout her life. A devotee of St Padre Pio and St Thérèse, her death poignantly occurred on the feast day of St Padre Pio and the beginning of the novena to St Thérèse.

Advertisement

Veronica is survived by her husband Peter, daughters Claire (Declan) and Róisín (Paul), grandchildren Sinéad, James, Eoghan and Aoife, and her sister Eileen. She was predeceased by her siblings Fintan, John, Mary and Bernadette.