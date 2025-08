New shop plans as transformation of Tyrone farm continues

A TYRONE entrepreneur with a passion for farming has plans to open the North’s first dedicated pie farm shop and eatery.

Joel Kerr – also known as ‘The Curious Farmer’ – produces pies, scotch eggs, and sausage rolls from his regenerative family farm near Dungannon, all using high-welfare, grass-fed beef and free-range chickens sourced from trusted local producers.

What began as a traditional family farm has grown into a thriving pie venture, now with a dedicated team, retail customers, and a ‘pies by post’ service reaching food lovers across the UK and Ireland.

Advertisement

Joel currently opens his own farm shop occasionally but now has plans to extend opening and transform a former hay shed into a place where customers can sit and enjoy hot pies on the farm.

The feat follows a cash injection from the Go Succeed grant, the North’s free business support service, which has enabled the business to invest in modern equipment to speed up the production of pies.

It is the culmination of a more than 10-year programme of transformation at the farm.

“We’d been supplying local markets with fresh produce when one of the organisers asked us if we could do hot food,” Joel said. “That’s how the pies started. I was initially making them all myself, pastry, fillings, everything, but it really has grown from there.”

After studying in Leeds, and working in various corporate jobs, Joel returned to his roots in 2014 and took the decision to focus on making the farm more financially and environmentally sustainable.

“We moved to native breeds which are better suited to the land, and farm regeneratively – no fertilisers, just grass-fed livestock, which is good for biodiversity and soil health,” he said.

“But if you’re going to farm like that, you also need to create your own routes to market to make it viable.”

Advertisement

Joel received a grant from Go Succeed to invest in specialist pie-making equipment that has significantly increased production capacity – enabling the business to double its production capacity, and explore new markets.

“We had been using a very basic press, but Go Succeed funded a much better machine. It’s sped everything up and allowed us to expand our range, including to make larger pies and a greater number overall which means we can supply a wider range of retailers.”

With demand growing and conversations ongoing with more independent retailers, Joel is now focused on developing the farm’s hospitality offering by renovating the old hay shed into a casual eat-in space next to the shop.

“We’d love to create a place where people can enjoy the pies on site and connect more with the farm,” he said.

“It’s all part of building something local, sustainable and rooted in good food.”

Go Succeed is delivered free of charge through all 11 councils in Northern Ireland.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Frances Burton added:

“Joel’s story is a fantastic example of the entrepreneurial spirit we see across Mid Ulster, where traditional businesses are taking on new innovations to appeal to the modern-day consumer.

“We’re proud to support entrepreneurs like Joel through Go Succeed, helping them to grow, innovate and create opportunities right here in our community. I would encourage anyone in Mid Ulster who is thinking of starting their own business to take advantage of this excellent support.”

Funded by the UK Government, Go Succeed provides entrepreneurs with access to mentoring, events, grant funding, planning tools and business networks. Visit www.go-succeed.com to learn more.