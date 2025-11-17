Omagh facility offering life-changing support for 30 years

A SUPPORTED living facility in Omagh has celebrated 30 years of helping people with learning disabilities live independently.

A party in honour of Railway Court recently brought together residents, staff and guests in the Silverbirch Hotel to mark the milestone with music, tea and cake.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, manager Mairead Brogan, who began working at Railway Court shortly after it first opened, reflected on the facility’s impact.

“Railway Court has been a valuable resource for the local community ever since we opened in 1995,” Mairead said.

“Some of our residents have been living here happily for many years. In fact, one resident has been with us since the very beginning.

“The facility was established following a campaign by local people who wanted a supported living environment for those with learning and physical disabilities.

“Today, we primarily support adults with learning disabilities, and our one resident with a physical disability has been here since the day we opened.

“We have an excellent relationship with all the families of our tenants, and I truly believe that everyone here enjoys the independence and quality of life that Railway Court provides.”

Established in O’Kane Park on the Dromore Road in 1995 following a determined local campaign, Railway Court was created to provide a place where individuals with disabilities could enjoy independent living while still receiving the support they need.

Originally operating with 17 places, the facility has since expanded and now comprises six modern bungalows, each with three or four bedrooms, providing accommodation for 23 residents.

Tenants share living, dining, kitchen and bathroom facilities, all set within secure, landscaped grounds featuring gardens and patio areas designed to promote comfort, independence and a strong sense of community.

Railway Court provides a safe and supportive environment, with staff available 24 hours a day to assist tenants in developing essential life skills, making decisions, and taking control of their own lives.

Tenants are encouraged to play an active role in planning their own support and care, setting personal goals, and working towards greater independence. They are supported to pursue education or training opportunities, get involved in the local community, and take part in a range of social and recreational activities.