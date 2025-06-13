Omagh man retiring after 24 years at Newtownstewart school

OMAGH man Peter Torney is retiring as principal of St Patrick’s Primary School in Newtownstewart, bringing to a close a 24-year chapter marked not just by dedication to his pupils, but also by his fight for important causes close to his heart.

Peter, who has also served as branch secretary of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) Tyrone Central Branch, said the struggle to secure pay parity for teachers has been one of the most challenging and defining issues of his career.

“The strikes and the fight for fairer pay with the Education Authority and Department of Education have certainly been some of the most unpleasant moments,” he said. “I am proud of the work we have done at the union and the fight we have gone through just to achieve pay parity.”

He added, “My next wish is that classroom assistants, whose work is vital, get the compensation and pay they deserve. It’s almost impossible now to teach a class of 30 kids without a classroom assistant, and I hope they get a proper lift in pay.”

Beyond the classroom, Peter has been a daily traveller on the A5 throughout his teaching career, a road he described as ‘incredibly dangerous’.

He said he had seen a ‘terrible accident’ at least once a month during his early years on the road.

He also remembered a former pupil, Caoimhe O’Brien, who died as a result of a crash on the A5 in 2016.

“I take some hope now that the work is finally being done to improve the road,” he said. “But I really hope it happens soon. We can’t keep going the way it is now, and I hope that no more young people will die as a result of the road.”

Reflecting on his time at St Patrick’s, Peter said what he will miss most is the daily humour and camaraderie of the staff and pupils. “The humour of the pupils and the friendship and camaraderie I have with my staff are what I will miss most,” he said. “Throughout my career I have had so many great experiences and fond memories that make great stories.”

Peter began his teaching career in 1988 after studying at St Mary’s University College in Belfast.

His first post was at the Girls Academy in Dungannon for four years, before moving closer to home to teach at the now-closed St Colmcille’s Primary School – his own childhood school.

After that, he taught at St Patrick’s Primary School in Pennyburn, Derry.

He gave special thanks to Colm Fisher, the former principal there.

“Colm is an absolute gentleman who leads by example and taught me so much. I always remember how well he treated me when my father passed away, and I have tried to repeat that same kindness with others.”

In 2001, two weeks before 9/11, Peter started at St Patrick’s in Newtownstewart, where he would spend 24 years – 11 as principal.

Peter said that he worked with two main groups of teaching staff during his time at St Patrick’s: Those who supported him early in his career and those who have been with him for most of his time at the school.

“When I first started, there was a great team of experienced teachers who were all older than me and helped me settle into the job fantastically,” he said.

“Even when I went for the job as principal, they supported me the entire time, and we always worked well together. The principal before me was Neil McGuigan, who was an excellent example and important role model.”

Peter added, “The second group of teachers – Valerie Peterson, Orla Harris, Rosemary Neill, Fabian McGlone and Paula Sheridan – consistently exceed expectations and have contributed significantly to the enjoyment of my work as principal.”

He also thanked the auxiliary staff, cleaning staff and classroom assistants, giving special mention to secretary Carol Quinn and caretaker Ray Doherty, who, though recent hires, have been ‘invaluable’.

As he prepares for retirement at the end of the school year, Peter is looking forward to rest, travel, golf, and spending time with his new granddaughter.

“I hope to spend time with my first grandchild, who was just born not that long ago,” he said. “I also hope to eventually go on a few holidays and have some rest and relaxation, as well as continue to work on my golf game at Omagh Golf Club.”