Pomeroy woman believes routine breast cancer check saved her life

When Sharon McCrory booked a routine mammogram with Action Cancer in June 2023, she had no reason to believe anything was wrong.

The 45-year-old from Pomeroy, who works as a Radiographer’s Assistant at Craigavon Hospital, had no symptoms and had never detected a lump. But that appointment would prove to be life-changing.

Just a week later, she received a letter calling her back for further tests. Still unconcerned, Sharon assumed it was nothing serious. “I checked my breasts and couldn’t feel anything, so I wasn’t overly worried,” she recalled. “I thought it was maybe just a cyst.”

But at Belfast City Hospital’s Breast Clinic, a scan and biopsy confirmed the news she never expected – she had Grade 2 invasive breast cancer. Within a month, Sharon was undergoing surgery to remove the tumour, followed by weeks of radiotherapy.

Now, as she continues her recovery, she credits Action Cancer’s screening service with saving her life and is urging other women not to delay their own check-ups.

Sharon first used the Action Cancer Big Bus service in 2019 after seeing an advert that it was visiting Augher GAA Club. “The Big Bus is a fantastic service, bringing breast screenings to women like me living in rural areas. I found the mammogram to be slightly uncomfortable but not painful. I was pleased when the results came back as clear, it was good to get the peace of mind that everything was okay.”

Four years later, her work in cancer diagnostics prompted her to book another screening. “This is what put it in my head that I really should book another mammogram with Action Cancer. I knew that I was eligible to book another screening every two years while in my 40s, but the Covid pandemic and life just got in the way, and I hadn’t made it a priority.”

Seeing no upcoming Big Bus visits nearby, Sharon instead booked an appointment at Action Cancer House in Belfast. “I’m glad I did because I could have easily put it off even further,” she said.

Shock diagnosis

Sharon attended her appointment one Friday in June after work.

“I was in and out in 20 minutes and the staff were just lovely. I went on my way and didn’t think any more of it.”

One-week later Sharon received a letter to say something had been detected and further investigation was required.

“I checked my breasts and I couldn’t feel anything so I wasn’t overly concerned, I thought it was maybe just a cyst or something.”

Sharon attended the Breast Clinic at Belfast City Hospital where she had a Triple Assessment. Firstly, a physical exam (where the consultant couldn’t find anything), then an ultrasound and biopsy where something was detected in the right breast.

“I started work that day (I was working in the same hospital at the time) and told my colleague I’d be back in half an hour. I went on my own thinking I was coming straight back to work. How wrong I was.”

That day Sharon was sat down and told that she had breast cancer in the right breast, Grade 2 Invasive. Sharon would need surgery – a lumpectomy within a month and then this would be followed by radiotherapy, and chemotherapy was possibly also needed, depending on whether the cancer had spread.”

“I was completely and utterly shocked. The doctor said ‘were you not expecting this news?’ and I told him no in my head. I had come up with the diagnosis and it was a fibroadenoma or a cyst. I had been googling and diagnosing myself.

“I travelled home to Pomeroy from Belfast, phoned my husband, my mother and sister. My family were incredibly supportive and helped me process what was going on.”

Sharon had her surgery in September and lymph nodes were removed for testing. “I was very relieved to learn that the cancer had not spread and that I wouldn’t need chemotherapy.”

A second surgery was required to remove more of the margin around the tumour. Both were day procedures and the recovery was okay although Sharon had some pain after the second surgery.

‘Terrible fatigue’

Sharon began radiography treatment in October. For two weeks her husband, family and friends took it in turns to drive Sharon up to Belfast to receive ten sessions of radiotherapy to stop the cancer from spreading further.

“I had terrible fatigue as a side effect and experienced a few bad burns which had to be treated. It was really hard going but at least I didn’t have to face chemo as well. I had no choice, I just had to get through it.

“The day I rang the bell at the City Hospital, I was exhausted but so relieved that the treatment was over.”

Sharon is now on Tamoxifen for five years and is under review annually.

“I knew the day I was diagnosed that I was so fortunate that it was caught early so I’ve always tried to stay positive.

“Action Cancer saved my life. Without this charity offering this service, I believe I’d be terminally ill today. I’d like to encourage as many women as possible to book their appointment. My twin sister, cousins and friends have since gone for mammograms. It’s nothing to be afraid of, it’s free and it could save your life.”

Women aged 40-49 and 70+ can book an appointment online at www.actioncancer.org or by phone on 028 9080 3344.