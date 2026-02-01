Castlederg man shares the joy of music with children

BY hosting vibrant music sessions for young people with diverse needs and fundraising for the Western Trust’s children’s disability team over the past few months, a Castlederg man has helped to brighten the days of countless families across Tyrone.

Justin Logue of ‘Move to the Beat with Justin’ has been engaging in regular sessions with the children and families known to the Children’s Disability Service since spring 2025. In that time, Justin provided regular, enjoyable interactive sessions that combine music, Makaton, movement and mindfulness in an inclusive space.

In August 2025, Justin kindly arranged inclusive events that offered fun for the entire family, with his vibrant interactive music sessions specifically tailored for children with learning disability, neurodiverse profiles and additional needs.

All proceeds from these events were generously donated to the Western Trust’s Children’s Disability team, helping to provide them with additional resources and equipment.

On behalf of the Western Trust, senior social worker of the Children’s Disability Team, Omagh, Aisling McHugh has expressed her thanks to Justin.

“We are extremely grateful for Justin’s kindness and support, and have used the funds to purchase resources and equipment for our outreach room,” she said. “The resources will support interactive and sensory play for the young people who use this space.

“Thank you Justin from the staff, children and families who will benefit from these additional resources.”