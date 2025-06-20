Remembering ‘The Lime Man’ Geordie Armstrong

WILLIAM George Armstrong, known to all as Geordie and fondly remembered as ‘the lime man’, was born on September 2, 1935, the second child of Andrew and Emily Armstrong and younger brother to Doreen.

Though his birthday was celebrated on September 2, Geordie often said this might not have been the exact date – he was gravely ill as a newborn, and by the time it became clear he would survive, no one was certain of the precise time of his birth. The family lived in Liskey, Drumquin before later settling in Carrickamulkin. Life was tough in the post-war years, and childhood luxuries were rare. One Christmas, his only present from Santa was a set of blinkers for the farm pony.

Geordie attended Dooish School, where he credited Master Brown for his mental arithmetic skills. A bright student with a flair for maths and woodwork, he also enjoyed football and was a member of the Church Lads’ Brigade.

From a young age, Geordie showed entrepreneurial spirit. He helped in his mother’s grocery shop and, during the era of rationing, was known to resell sweet coupons given to him by elderly customers. He also worked in his father’s butchery, learning the trade – and a hard lesson – after nearly losing a finger while mincing beef.

At just 14, Geordie borrowed money to buy a tractor and began working local land. His reputation for dedication was already forming; acquaintances recall that they often left him ploughing a field at 11pm, to find that in the morning he’d worked all night to finish the job.

His first chance to spread lime – thanks to Fay McCaffrey of Dromore – set him on a path that would define his working life. Geordie became a familiar sight across Tyrone, Fermanagh, Donegal and beyond, bringing his expertise and easy manner to farms across the region.

In his younger years, Geordie enjoyed cinema trips, dances, lamping rabbits for the butcher shop, and even boxing nights in Belfast. He was sociable and funny, known for his quick wit and storytelling. He developed a love for amateur dramatics, performing in local plays and entertaining crowds at concerts in Gillygooley and beyond.

Geordie bought his farm in Gillygooley in the early 1960s, moving there with his parents. He met Joan at a harvest dance in the Orange Hall. They married on his birthday in 1965 and would have celebrated 60 years this September. Together, they raised three children – Claire, Alan and Heather – and became grandparents to Rachel, Emma, Chloe, Aaron and Matthew. Last year, Geordie became a great-grandfather to Molly.

His winters were spent farming cattle, servicing machinery, attending marts and catching up with customers – Geordie was always ready for a chat.

Geordie made time in his busy life to serve his local community. He was a member of Gillygooley LOL 339 and held the office of treasurer for several years.

He also belonged to Blacksessiagh Arch Purple and Masonic Lodge Cappagh 350. He was a member of The Constitutional Club and served as vice chairman until recently.

Geordie was a founding member of Mid Tyrone Credit Union and he sat on the Board of Governors of Gillygooley Primary School. He was a member of the Ulster Farmers’ Union Beef and Sheep County Committee and a shareholder in Drumquin Livestock Mart Co-operative. He has been a parishioner of St. Columba’s Parish Church since the early 1960s and served as church warden.

One of his greatest passions was the Tyrone Farming Society and the Omagh Show, where he was a lifelong member. On the day of his funeral, fellow committee members stood in honour as his coffin passed.

His wife and family have taken great comfort from the respect that was shown for Geordie and from the words of sympathy expressed by the large number of people who attended his wake and funeral.