Sadness at passing of gifted Omagh musician

THE neighbouring communities of Omagh and Killyclogher have been left deeply saddened by the death of a talented church organist and much-loved musician, who passed away peacefully last week at the age of 42.

Damien Conway, late of McIvor Villas, was a gifted organist within Cappagh Parish – which covers Killyclogher and part of Omagh – and a dedicated committee member of Omagh Musical Society. His Requiem Mass was celebrated on Friday at St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher, in a poignant service led by parish priest Fr Kevin McElhennon.

Reflecting on Damien’s gift for music and the impact he had on the community, Fr McElhennon said, “When we look at Damien’s life, it’s utterly impossible not to see the treasure shining through.

“Music was the language of his spirit, the language of his soul, his native language.

“Damien was happiest at the organ leading a choir.

“He immersed himself in the musical richness and heritage of the Omagh Music Society and far beyond.

“Wonderfully, he supported young artists at the feis and at parish schools throughout the county.”

Fr McElhennon further emhpasised that Damien never buried his gift.

“He used it freely, generously and tirelessly,” he explained.

“Even when he wasn’t well and his health began to take its toll, he always turned up because he didn’t want to let the parish down.”

Fr McElhennon also spoke of Damien’s ‘flair’, describing him as ‘far from dull’.

“He was never just ordinary, he stood out,” he said.

“He was dapper, he was fashionable, he had good taste in music and style and even, as I’m told, in aftershave.

“Damien also carried himself, even as ill-health would take its toll, with a certain refinement, but never arrogance.

“His creativity, his intelligence, his brightness always shone through, and he shared those gifts with warmth and charm.

“People loved being around him, he was witty, easy to befriend, and he had a softness, a gentleness, a quality of personality that drew people close.

“He made others feel part of something beautiful.

“The choir members of our parish, mostly the ladies, doted on Damien, they looked out for him and loved him dearly.”

The Omagh Music Society also expressed its devastation following his death.

In a statement, the group said, “The committee and members of Omagh Music Society are devastated to learn of the untimely passing of our former bass, and committee member, Damien,” they said.

“He was also a talented organist, composer and arranger.

“Damien was a dearly-loved friend to a number of our choir members and will be sadly missed.”

Damien was a loving son to Frank and Pauline, a treasured brother of Darren and Rory, brother-in-law to Mary and Andrea, a much-loved uncle to Catháir and Oran, and a beloved godson of Peter and Catherine.