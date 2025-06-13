Special celebration in Strabane next week to honour ‘Father Mick’

A CELEBRATION Mass will take place this Monday to mark the golden jubilee of former Drumragh PP Fr Michael Doherty, as he prepares to celebrate 50 years in the priesthood.

Originally from Creggan in Derry and affectionately known as Father Mick or Father Doc to many, Fr Doherty has been a stalwart in Strabane for 37 years.

Prior to his arrival there, he served as a priest in Drumragh, Omagh, for eight years, and then at St Eugene’s Cathedral in his home city before moving to Melmount in 1988. He later became parish priest in Sion in 2017.

The jubilee Mass will take place at St Mary’s of Melmount on Monday evening at 7.30pm, with several church officials in attendance, including Bishop McKeown and a few of Fr Doherty’s diocesan classmates, Fr Paddy Doherty and Fr Charlie Kearney.

Following the Mass, a celebratory reception will be held at The Den, where up to 600 people are expected to attend. The evening will include refreshments and entertainment.

Although the official celebration is on Monday, the actual anniversary falls the day before.

Fr Doherty has said he hopes to have his family in attendance at the 12.30pm Mass on Sunday to mark the milestone.

Speaking ahead of the jubilee, Fr Doherty reflected on the journey so far.

“Many of my 50 years have been during ‘difficult times’, but I am thankful that circumstances have changed, although we are still nowhere near living in a perfect society,” he said.

“I thank God for looking after me over all those years. I thank all the good people of my parishes and this whole area for their support, generosity and kindness.”