Special celebrations to mark big anniversary for Trillick school

AS Knocknagor Primary School in Trillick celebrates 90 years of education, it is marking the occasion with a week of festivities – and a series of proud ‘firsts’ for the beloved rural school.

The celebrations continue today with a special Leavers Mass for Primary Seven pupils.

Principal Briege Baxter, who has worked at the school for more than 20 years and served as principal for the past two, reflected on a remarkable year.

“We started our celebrations with a few firsts earlier in the year,” Mrs Baxter explained.

“We had a carol service in the church at Christmas, where pupils raised funds for Marie Curie and the MS Society to kick off our anniversary.

Then, last Friday night, the children put on a big show in the Strule Arts Centre… and they were absolutely fabulous.”

In March, the school also welcomed back former pupils, some of whom had attended as far back as the 1940s and 50s.

“We held a tea party and invited some of our older past pupils to share memories with our P7s and staff. It was lovely to welcome them back and show how far the school has come.”

Mrs Baxter said the school has changed ‘for the good’ over the years.

“We’re much more child-centred nowadays, helping pupils develop as individuals. People always comment on the uniqueness of this school. Like many rural schools, there’s a real warmth here, it’s very much about the community.”

To cap this week off, the school is planning yet another first – an outdoor Mass in the school playground on Friday.

“We’re hoping the weather holds up,” said Mrs Baxter. “Everyone’s really excited.”

One member of staff who knows the school’s spirit better than most is special needs assistant, Mary Kate McQuaid.

A past pupil herself, Mary Kate has worked at Knocknagor for the past decade and has deep family ties to the school, with her father, aunts and uncles among former generations of pupils.

“I started school here in 1993 and have so many fond memories, both as a pupil and now as a member of staff,” she said.

“The original school building, where my family went, was at the bottom of the lane I live on.”

Mary Kate said returning to work at the school brought back a sense of home.

“The building hasn’t changed much. There’s a real family feel here. In fact, we still have the same music teacher I had as a pupil!”

She recalled her love of music and taking part in many school plays, a tradition that remains strong.

“When I came back to work here ten years ago, it was lovely to be welcomed by familiar faces and teachers like Mr McQuaid and Mrs McGuigan. Many of the parents now were pupils I went to school with, which is really special. Even grandparents remember me from my school days.”

“There really is a lovely sense of community here,” she added. “It’s home away from home.”