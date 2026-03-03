Plumbridge artist gets a dream job painting famous campaigner

FOR Plumbridge-born artist Quentin Devine, painting one of the most recognisable conservationists in the world was more than just another commission – it was the fulfilment of a lifelong passion.

Currently London-based, Quentin has long combined creativity with a deep personal interest in wildlife and environmental conservation.

He recently completed a striking oil portrait of world-renowned conservationist Dr Jane Goodall.

The piece was specially commissioned by the Jane Goodall Institute in London and will feature in the organisation’s Hope Gala ‘silent auction’ next month.

For Quentin, the opportunity marked a return collaboration with an organisation that already holds special memories for both him and his family.

Asked how it all came about, Quentin said, “This isn’t the first time I’ve actually been asked by the Institute to do something. About four years ago, I was commissioned by the Institute to create another painting for Dr Goodall one I got to present to Dr Goodall herself.

“All our family are big into conservation and so I, my wife Adele and daughter Darcy were invited for tea at her house in Bournemouth where we had tea with Dr Jane and her sister. There was one moment when, all of a sudden, she got up, excused herself and said, ‘I must go and have a quick chat with Channel 4!’

“The Institute were clearly impressed enough to ask me to do another, this time for the silent auction.”

Originally from Plumbridge, Quentin attended St Colman’s High School in Strabane before going on to study Visual Communication at Ulster University. Over a career spanning more than 25 years in the design industry, he has built a reputation for blending detailed artistry with imaginative storytelling across a wide range of creative projects.

While commercial design has formed much of his professional life, it is often his personal artistic work – particularly pieces inspired by nature and conservation – that attracts widespread attention.

Last year, Quentin unveiled another ambitious painting, ‘Attenborough in 46 Animals,’ at the headquarters of the World Wide Fund for Nature in England.

The work was created in anticipation of Sir David Attenborough’s 100th birthday celebrations in May this year and paid tribute to the broadcaster’s lifelong commitment to highlighting the wonders of the natural world.

Beyond fine art, Quentin has also turned his creative talents toward children’s publishing. He is co-creator of the picture book ‘It’s Raining and I’m OK,’ designed to help children with special needs feel reassured when leaving home and exploring new experiences.

His creativity has even earned him a place in the record books. He is a Guinness World Record holder, having beaten a previous largest trading card mosaic record with a Pokémon-inspired artwork – a project that demonstrated both technical precision and remarkable patience.

Despite these varied achievements, the latest commission clearly holds particular personal meaning.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, the Plumbridge native admits to a massive degree of pride in painting one of his heroes.

“I know they say ‘never meet your heroes’ but this was a real honour to produce a painting for such an iconic and important woman and a ‘pinch me’ moment for the whole family,” he said.

Working from a photograph which Quentin says ‘caught Dr Goodall just perfectly’, he set about creating the oil painting which took him all of three days.

Quentin’s painting of Jane Goodall will go under the hammer at a silent auction at the Hope Gala on March 23 at The Peninsula London.

