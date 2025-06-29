Strabane turns out in force to remember Joe Breslin

STRABANE turned out in force as nearly a thousand people laced up their runners and took to the streets for the first ever ‘Jog For Joe’, a 5K charity run honouring the memory of the much-loved publican Joe Breslin.

Despite the clouds rolling in after a stretch of sunshine, the energy on the ground was anything but gloomy. Held on what would have been Joe’s 64th birthday, the event became a powerful tribute to the man behind Joe’s Bar, who passed away earlier this year after a battle with illness. His loss was felt deeply throughout the town he helped shape, both behind the bar and beyond it.

“This truly was Strabane at its best,” said Aodhan Harkin of the Fountain Street Community Association, which organised the event. “The run was absolutely brilliant, with a wonderful community effort from everyone involved on the day – from the runners themselves to those who took registration, made refreshments, stewarding and much more.”

The 5K route weaved through the heart of Strabane, starting at Fountain Street and passing familiar landmarks including Abercorn Square, Castle Place, Lower Main Street, Bradley Way, Urney Road, and the Melvin Sports Complex. Runners crossed the Ivan Barr footbridge before finishing up at Meetinghouse Street – a journey that captured the spirit of the town Joe called home.

Local businesses also showed their support, digging deep to back the event, while arts and crafts sellers added a festival feel.

“Thanks should also be given to the business community who dug deep and helped out and those who came to sell their arts and crafts on the day,” said Mr Harkin.

Though the final fundraising total hasn’t yet been confirmed, organisers are confident the amount will ‘run into the thousands’.

Proceeds from the event will be shared between Community Search and Rescue and Gaelphobal, an organisation promoting the Irish language.

And this may be just the beginning.

“The hope would be to make the 5K run an annual event by which the people of Strabane could remember Joe,” Mr Harkin added.