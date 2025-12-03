Strabane woman’s leap of faith raises £4,000 for autism charity

A Strabane woman has overcome her fears to raise more than £4,000 for charity.

Kelsey McBrearty recently took part in a skydive in support of Autism NI, which helps people with autism and their families.

Kelsey said she was delighted to raise a total of £4,151 to support the charity’s work.

“Autism awareness has always held a deep place in my heart, and over the years I’ve witnessed the incredible strength, resilience and determination of children and adults living with autism,” she said.

“Their courage and the courage of the families who walk beside them is what inspired me to take on something far outside my comfort zone.

“This skydive wasn’t just a challenge it was a tribute to every individual whose daily bravery often goes unseen.

“When I posted a video on the 17th of September announcing that I’d booked my skydive and launched a GoFundMe page, I was overwhelmed by the response.

“The messages of support, the donations, and the stories people shared reminded me just how many lives autism touches and how powerful community can be.

“My goal has always been to raise awareness and support families who might be feeling lost or unsure of what steps to take next.”

The Strabane woman thanked everyone who supported her fundraising initiative.

Every single penny raised is going directly towards helplines, training courses and support services that make a real difference for families and individuals across Northern Ireland.

“I’m incredibly proud and honestly blown away to say we raised £4,151. The kindness people showed towards this cause is something I’ll never forget.

“Jumping from 15,000 feet wasn’t about chasing adrenaline. It was about standing in solidarity with the children, teenagers and adults who face challenges with unbelievable strength every single day.

“Autism is a spectrum of unique abilities, perspectives and experiences, and I wanted to help shine a brighter light on that diversity.

“This skydive was my way of giving back, of honouring the incredible people who inspire me with their honesty, resilience and authenticity.

“If even one person feels more seen, more supported or more understood because of this, then every moment of fear in that plane was worth it.”