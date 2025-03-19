Strabane’s cheerleading kids reach two international finals

STRABANE-based cheerleading team Euphoria Allstars has secured spots at two prestigious international competitions, set to take place in Florida and Portugal in 2026.

The club’s under-12 team, Peach, has qualified for the Summit Championship in Tampa Bay, Florida, in April 2026, while the under-16 team, Glitterbombs, will compete at the European Summit Championships in Lisbon, Portugal, in June 2026.

Both teams earned their places after delivering outstanding performances at the Celtic Spirit All-Ireland competition in Galway last weekend.

Advertisement

These talented young athletes will now face off against some of the best cheerleading teams from around the world in their respective divisions.

Euphoria Allstars is a highly regarded cheerleading club offering classes for all levels, from recreational sessions for children as young as four to advanced training for senior athletes competing at level three. The club is also preparing to open a brand-new gym in Strabane, where they will introduce beginner classes.

To support the teams’ journeys to these major events, Euphoria Allstars will be running a series of fundraisers in the coming months, helping the athletes experience the trip of a lifetime.

Assistant coach Abby McLaughlin expressed the team’s excitement, saying, “This is a massive achievement for the two teams and the entire Euphoria Allstars team.

“This will be our club’s second international competition, and we are all absolutely delighted at how (both teams) competed.”

She also extended her gratitude to those who made it possible saying, “I would like to thank all the parents and competitors who took part from myself and the other two coaches, Eva and Hanna. We will be doing a number of fundraisers in the coming months to pay for the trips that will be announced on our social media pages.”

For updates on fundraising events and the club’s journey to the Summit Cheerleading Championships, follow Euphoria Allstars on social media.