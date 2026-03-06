Strabane’s John Dunlap honoured on new stamp for America’s 250th

A STRABANE man, forever linked with the birth of the United States, has been immortalised on a new stamp issued by An Post to mark the 250th anniversary of America’s independence.

Utter the name John Dunlap to anyone in America, and the response would be almost immediate: “The Declaration of Independence.” Dunlap, a Dergalt native, printed the historic document that would cement America’s place in the world as an independent nation.

The stamp, designated ‘W’ for worldwide postage, was unveiled this week by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media of Ireland Patrick O’Donovan alongside US Ambassador to Ireland Edward Sharp Walsh.

Designed by Dublin agency Detail, the classic stamp features a portrait of Dunlap by artist Rembrandt Peale, with his printed signature incorporated to highlight his vital role as the printer of the Declaration.

Speaking at the launch, Minister O’Donovan reflected on Dunlap’s significance. He said, “This stamp is a powerful reminder of the deep and enduring ties between Ireland and the United States. John Dunlap’s story reflects the profound influence of the Irish diaspora in shaping pivotal moments in global history.

“The ideals expressed in the Declaration of Independence – liberty, equality and democratic self-determination – resonated far beyond America’s shores and would later find powerful expression in Ireland’s own struggle for independence. It is fitting that An Post marks this 250th anniversary by honouring an Irishman whose work helped give voice to one of the most important documents in modern history.”

Ambassador Walsh paid tribute to the shared history of the two nations.

He said, “As the United States marks 250 years of independence, this commemorative stamp is a meaningful tribute to Ireland’s role in America’s founding story.

“John Dunlap, born in Co Tyrone, printed the first copies of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia. Irish Americans fought for our independence, helped design and build the White House, served with distinction in our armed forces, and contributed to American public life and innovation. As we mark this milestone, we recognise the strong and lasting friendship between our nations.”

Michael Kennedy of Strabane History Society hailed the recognition.

“I think John Dunlap is one of our most famous citizens, an absolute giant of a man with a huge list of achievements to his name and, at the time of his passing, was one of America’s wealthiest men. This is a wonderful honour for one of Strabane’s most famous sons.”