Students praised at prizegiving event at Omagh Academy

“INSPIRE, empower, achieve…”

These were the triumphant words that rang around Omagh Academy recently as the school marked its very special ‘Prize Day 2025’ in recognition of the achievements and to celebrate the success of the last school year.

Taking pride of place in the audience were pupils of the past and present, parents, carers and friends of Omagh Academy and members of the school’s board of governors.

Also present on the day was guest of honour, Your Honour Judge Ken Duncan, presiding district judge of Northern Ireland, former Head Boy and school governor, and his wife Hilary Duncan.

Addressing the crowd, principal Ruth Maxwell heralded ‘another busy and fulfilling year’ at Omagh Academy, which ‘built upon the rich history’ of the school.

“Through excellent learning and teaching, in a caring and supportive environment, our pupils are inspired and empowered to achieve the very best they can,” Mrs Maxwell said.

“I would like to pay tribute to the entire OA community, pupils and staff, parents and carers, Governors and friends of the school, for their loyalty and exceptional dedication and encouragement.

“Our pupils produced outstanding GCSE, AS and A-Level Grades,” she added. “Nearly half of our GCSE pupils achieved seven or more A* or A grades in their subjects; indeed, 57 per-cent of all grades were A* or A.

“71 per-cent of pupils achieved seven or more A* to B grades, confirming the Academy’s place among the highest achieving schools in Northern Ireland.”

At AS level, the top achievers were Andrew Beggs, Erin Dixon, Jasmine Hamill, Cameron Huey, Hannah Kilfedder and Sasha Young who achieved four A grades.

Meanwhile at A-Level, 86 per-cent of grades were achieved within the A*-C range, with 43 per-cent of all grades being at A*-A. Outstanding performers were Josh Byers, James Luna and Timothy Hawkes who each who achieved four grades at A* or A, while Anton Onufry achieved a suite of five A-Level grades in the range A* to B.

“Our academic achievement, together with our participation in extra-curricular activities, is confirmation that at Omagh Academy we strive to produce well-balanced, ambitious young men and women, eager to learn, eager to work hard, eager to do their best and also eager to make a positive contribution to their community,” Mrs Maxwell concluded.

“It is my privilege and honour to serve as principal of this fine school.”