The Omagh farmer building a huge online following

WHEN Andrew Wright steps out onto his family’s farm outside Omagh, he’s usually followed by a camera, his curious animals – and an online audience of more than a hundred thousand.

The 35-year-old farmer and content creator has become one of the North’s most recognisable agricultural voices.

Known for his mix of straight-talking commentary, humour and a down-to-earth take on rural life, Andrew has built a digital following that most politicians would envy.

Now, he’s considering becoming one himself.

The dairy farmer, who has amassed more than 116,000 followers on TikTok and over 20,000 subscribers on YouTube, has revealed that he is thinking seriously about running as an independent candidate in the 2027 Assembly election.

Speaking on our Wat’s the Story podcast, released this week on WeAreTyrone.com, Andrew said the idea came almost by accident… but one that has since gained traction.

“I haven’t thought about it a lot, but I am considering running as an independent candidate in the 2027 Assembly election,” he said. “I don’t really have a political home in Northern Ireland. I come from a unionist background and would describe my views as centre-right, but I think there’s space for someone who isn’t caught up in green or orange politics – someone who just wants this place to work.”

Andrew said that while the idea began as ‘just a thought’, he recognises that an independent voice could resonate with voters.

“I could be someone people vote for as a protest, to show their dissatisfaction with all the main parties,” he added. “That said, I’m not sure how I’d feel about actually being elected – which could be a real possibility!”

It would mark a remarkable next step for the Omagh native whose online presence has already made him a leading voice in the North’s farming world.

His videos, which combine humour with commentary on everything from silage to politics, often attract tens of thousands of views. A recent post criticising environmental legislation and Net Zero targets drew widespread attention among farmers frustrated with policy-makers.

“Farming is a good job no matter how it’s portrayed,” he said. “The industry is attacked from all angles, but I like to show that farming is enjoyable and can be an incredibly rewarding career.”

Andrew’s passion for the land runs deep. His family has farmed in the Omagh area since the early 1900s, and he now operates a large dairy enterprise just outside the town.

A former pupil of Omagh Academy, he went on to study at Queen’s University Belfast before returning home.

“I never really wanted to make farming a career,” he admitted. “But I’ve learned to enjoy it over the past 14 years, and I’d encourage young people to see it as a good job.”

Away from the fields, Andrew is a self-described ‘nerd’, fascinated by technology and innovation.

He has invested in and owned several tech ventures, reflecting his belief that the future of agriculture will be shaped by digital tools and smarter thinking.

Andrew is also a keen runner and has shared videos documenting his Park Run experiences in Omagh and his personal running journey. While he admits these clips don’t perform as strongly as his farming content, he enjoys keeping his feed varied to maintain his audience’s interest.

He also creates videos showcasing the many gadgets he designs to make everyday farming tasks easier. His success on social media has given him a platform to bring those ideas to life – and to challenge policy. In recent years, Andrew has become a familiar face at agricultural debates and events.

Just a few weeks ago, he appeared on a panel at the Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh for a debate titled ‘Cows, Carbon & Cuts – Can Farming Survive Net Zero?’, organised by the Mid Tyrone branch of the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

The event drew a crowd of more than 300 people, many of them loyal followers of Andrew’s online blog ‘Farm Theory NI’.

“The regenerative farming event was really well run and I really enjoyed it,” he said.

“When I got the invite, I told them I’d be disagreeing with a lot of what was being said – but that’s exactly why they wanted me there.

“The panel discussions were fantastic, and there needs to be more events like that and the debate at the Silverbirch.

“A lot of agricultural events aren’t very engaging, and as a result, many farmers don’t attend. We need more interesting, well-organised discussions, and I’d love to be involved in them.”

On social media, Andrew’s content has evolved with the times.

“The stuff I made a couple of years ago wouldn’t be popular if I released it today,” he said.

“I try to make videos people enjoy, with humour and personality, not just straight instructional content. My audience has grown and widened, and I plan to make more political videos, as those tend to do really well and I enjoy making them.”

He has also noticed a shift in public attitudes, particularly around environmental issues and costs.

“Ever since 2022, the world has changed and people’s opinions have shifted on a number of key issues,” he said.

“I think most people say they support Net Zero targets and similar policies without realising how they’ll affect their wallets, or how much these targets will cost.”

Andrew recently gained unexpected support from viewers south of the border after a video on a contentious topic.

“I did a video sharing my thoughts on the death of Charlie Kirk and expected some backlash, especially from followers in the South,” he said. “But it was really well received… a lot of people from the Republic supported what I said, which honestly surprised me.”

The Wat’s the Story podcast featuring Andrew Wright is available now on WeAreTyrone.com and Spotify.