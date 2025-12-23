The story behind the creation of Omagh Women’s Aid

IN 1975, a small group of women took the first tentative steps that would eventually lead to the formation of Omagh Women’s Aid.

They were prompted by a growing awareness that women from the Omagh area were travelling to Derry and Belfast in search of help and refuge from domestic violence. Half a century on, those early efforts have grown beyond all recognition.

Among the group was Anne Gormley, who would later become the first female chair of Omagh District Council.

In the late 1970s and 1980s, however, she was at the forefront of grassroots efforts alongside figures such as Deirdre Dunphy and Tish McElholm, determined to ensure support was available locally.

“A lady called Tish Gunn – now McElholm – came from Belfast at that time,” Anne recalled. “She was employed by the Western Education and Library Board as a youth

and community worker and was setting up workshop-style talks. From that, we all decided there was a need for a Women’s Aid group in Omagh.

“Members of Belfast Women’s Aid were telling us that women from Omagh were seeking help there. It was clear we were sticking our heads in the sand if we believed there wasn’t a need for similar provision here.”

Volunteer-led

From there, Omagh Women’s Aid was born. The group was entirely volunteer-led, with many members juggling the work alongside raising young children. Weekends were often spent travelling to Belfast for training.

“It was a process of education,” Anne said. “The long-term aim was to set up a refuge in Omagh. But we needed an office.”

That first office was located three storeys up on High Street, above what was then Shoe Scene, near the site of today’s Nationwide Bank. At the time, funding was scarce.

Omagh Women’s Aid’s total assets amounted to a landline telephone and a typewriter.

Fundraising took many forms, including regular street collections.

One donation in particular has stayed with Anne.

“We were out in the town centre every Saturday. I remember one man, about 60, who gave us £20 and complimented us on the work we were doing.

“I’ve often wondered what motivated him, and whether it was something he had witnessed many years earlier.”

Another milestone was what Anne believes was Omagh’s first-ever charity shop.

It opened in the former Campsie Tea Rooms, run by Mrs McGale, near the old Farmers’ Mart where Dunnes Stores now stands.

“When Mrs McGale decided to close the tea rooms, she offered us the premises,” Anne said. “We sold clothes and jewellery, which went down really well.”

The shop, along with the office, gave women a discreet way to make contact.

Gradually, more began to come forward, underlining just how necessary the service was.

“At that time, phones were usually in the hall of the family home,” Anne explained. “Women felt they couldn’t make contact through the house phone. Having central locations in the town was vital.”

She still remembers the first woman who came through the door.

“We were very excited. We never questioned anyone. They were women in need and we were there to support them. They were given a home and solace. Being able to provide that help was brilliant.”

As word spread, local women who contacted Belfast Women’s Aid were directed back to Omagh.

Some situations were harrowing.

“I remember a call from a woman living in an isolated bungalow near Sion Mills. She was terrified because her husband had threatened to stub cigarettes out on their baby. We took her and the child in, and social services intervened.”

Over the years, Omagh Women’s Aid has continued to expand its services. Looking back now, Anne is struck by how far it has come.

“Our group was very committed. I’m here representing all the women who were involved, many of whom don’t want recognition. But it’s great to look back at what we started and see how far Omagh Women’s Aid has travelled.

“It has always been difficult for women to find the courage to leave violent situations.

“There was a need then, and there is still a need today – more than ever. I’m very pleased to have played a small part. But there is still a lot of work to do.”