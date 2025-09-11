The Tyrone barman who became a friend to Manchester United stars

THE recent death of Patrick Joseph Farry, formerly of Manchester, has occasioned widespread sadness over a large area and none more so than in his native parish of Kilskeery and Trillick, writes Brendan Donnelly.

His death, which took place in his 76th year, came about peacefully in Manchester Royal Infirmary after a prolonged illness which he bore with a calm and inspirational outlook.A native of Kilnock, Trillick, Pat Joe, as he was more affectionately known, was born 1949, the oldest of a family of ten children to the late Patrick Farry and his wife Sarah-Ellen (née Campbell).

The family lived on a farm a couple of miles outside the village, and, like the rest of his family, the late Pat Joe initially attended the nearby primary school in the townland of Grannan, his principal being the late Ellie Donnelly, and although a man of intelligence, this was his only formal education.

His long working life began when he was just 14 years of age, emigrating to Lincoln in England where he went to help his aunt on the family farm.

However, this was to be a relatively short career and soon he moved to Manchester and into the licensing trade where he was to remain for the rest of his working life.

He became a relief bar manager and with that he had discovered his vocation in life. This took him all over England managing public houses such was the demand for someone who had a great work ethic and took great pride in what he done. Indeed, he was to receive a number of prestigious awards for his work including barman of the year.

It was no surprise then that he later became a landlord of The Piccadilly Tavern close to Old Trafford, but it was afterwards when he became manager of Rosie’s Bar and The Goose Bar that he was to reach the pinnacle of his working career.

It became a very popular premises for many Irish exiles and visitors; all guaranteed a warm welcome. It also became a place which was frequented regularly by many of the Manchester United players, the late Pat Joe being known personally to many of them and this was something special to him as he was an avid Manchester United fan and a season ticket holder.

However, he continued to have a passion for the GAA and always maintained a keen interest in the fortunes of both Trillick and Tyrone, often seeing important games as an opportunity to return home to his birthplace. The late Pat Joe was always smartly dressed and always socially enjoyed a bit of craic.

But behind the dress code was a person of a thoughtful and generous nature and a much-loved brother who was widely respected and hard working. He was deeply religious being a regular Mass-goer and a prayer book given to him by his aunt in 1963 was a constant companion.

However, the onset of ill health forced him to retire over two years ago but he continued to have a positive outlook and bore his illness with dignity and gratitude for the goodness he had received during his life. He will be remembered as a sensitive and caring person whose passing leaves a deep void in the lives of many.

He was primarily a devoted family man and loving son rich in many human qualities.

The esteem in which deceased, and his family are held, was reflected in the large gatherings present for his Removal to St Macartan’s Parish Church, Trillick and the subsequent Requiem Mass which was relayed via the webcam.

The celebrant was Very Rev Padraig MacKenna PP, Kilskeery who, in his homily spoke of the great sadness felt among his family, colleagues and many friends and extended sympathy to all. Interment took place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deceased is survived by his three brothers James Henry, Dessie and Stephen; three sisters Marie, Dympna and Ursula and numerous other relatives and friends to all of whom we extend our deepest sympathy. He was predeceased by his sister: Noreen in 2004, Catherine in 2018 and Rosetta in 2023.