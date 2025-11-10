The Tyrone church which brought different religions together

A former penal-era church stands as a testament to shared faith and community spirit, having been crafted in stone by Catholics and Protestants alike.

From a simple wooden chapel to one of the most striking churches in Ireland, St Eugene’s Church in Glenock, Newtownstewart, has a long and fascinating history.

The story of the church began in 1785, when a modest wooden structure with a thatched roof was erected by local people near the end of the penal law era. Built under the guidance of Fr Charles McBride, parish priest of Ardstraw, the original building had no pews and reflected the humble circumstances of the time.

According to tradition, Fr McBride lived in a house at Dick’s Gate, where he may have celebrated Mass — not, as is often believed, beneath the famous chestnut tree which is almost as prominent a landmark as the church.

That tree, it’s thought, was planted to mark the 100th anniversary of the church’s construction.

By the late 18th century, census figures show around 622 families living within the parish. Ardstraw East became a separate parish in 1799, with Fr Higgins appointed as its first parish priest.

A major transformation came in 1823, when the church was rebuilt in stone under the leadership of Fr Philip Porter. The new building featured three galleries and 12 windows, with much of the labour carried out voluntarily. Local folklore recalls that Protestant landowners assisted in its construction, even lending horses to haul stones to the site.

Twelve years later, a steeple and belfry were added, and the church’s 330lb bell became the first to ring in a Catholic church in Ulster since the Plantation.

In 1861, Fr W Hegarty oversaw a major remodelling costing £807, approved by Bishop Francis O’Kelly. A decade later, Fr John Keys O’Doherty purchased the Stations of the Cross, adding further ornamentation to the church interior.

The parish grew steadily in the following decades. In 1885, Fr W T O’Doherty purchased a field and house on Moyle Road for the parish, loaning his own money to the parish to make part payment. Glenock Graveyard was consecrated in 1903.

After the Second World War, Fr John McGowan led another major renovation, completed in 1949. Despite post-war shortages of building materials, the works included a new roof, marble altar and rails (donated by Fred Roche), and an extended sacristy.

To mark Fr McGowan’s golden jubilee in 1960, parishioners installed electric lighting and oil-fired central heating – bringing St Eugene’s into the modern age.

In 1975, Fr Freeney proposed building a new church on Moyle Road to replace St Eugene’s, but strong opposition from parishioners saw the plans abandoned. His successor, Fr Desmond Mullan, shared the community’s affection for the historic church and ensured it remained at the heart of parish life.

By the late 20th century, however, time had taken its toll. Structural deterioration, flooding and a poorly-maintained access road led to falling attendance. Determined to preserve the church, Fr Michael Mullan spearheaded a series of upgrades, including a new heating system in 2000 and copper cladding for the spire in 2001.

That same year, St Eugene’s was struck by a pipe bomb attack believed to be the work of loyalist paramilitaries. The device, discovered by a caretaker before Sunday Mass, caused only minor damage. Parishioners quickly cleared the debris, and Mass went ahead as scheduled at 11am.

Through centuries of upheaval, restoration and renewal, St Eugene’s has certainly endured.

Today, the church is entering a new chapter following a £812,575 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, awarded last year to support restoration and the celebration of its remarkable heritage.

Current Newtownstewart parish priest Fr Roland Colhoun said the parish community is now eager to begin the next stage of this historic journey.

“We thank God, our parishioners, our supporters and the National Lottery Heritage Fund for our success to date,” he said.

“Our forefathers, in often very challenging times, gifted us a legacy at Glenock Church, and we have a moral obligation to preserve this historical and beautiful place they provided.”