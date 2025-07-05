Tributes paid to ‘character’ of Sixmilecross community

TRIBUTES have been paid to well-known Sixmilecross man, Malachy Owens, who passed away suddenly last week in his early 60s. A resident of the Bantown townland just outside the village, Malachy’s death evoked widespread sadness across the community.

Several hundred people gathered for his Requiem Mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In his homily, parish priest Fr Sean McCartan described Malachy as a ‘celebrated and highly regarded’ individual who was deeply valued by many.

“He was in many ways one of the characters of the Sixmilecross community,” Fr McCartan said.

In his younger years, Malachy worked abroad in England, Germany, and the United States, as well as in Dublin. Notably, he contributed to the redevelopment of Croke Park in the early 1990s.

“But throughout all of that,” Fr McCartan added, “Malachy’s heart was always in Bantown. He always returned there and never even entertained living anywhere else. His heart was intertwined with his home place.” A talented painter and decorator, Malachy was also skilled in other trades and known for his strong work ethic. He was described as intelligent, capable, and a gifted Gaelic footballer with the Beragh Red Knights.

He also had a wide range of interests. He enjoyed playing pool, darts and quizzes, was a keen chess player and a supporter of Manchester United.

“In all things, Malachy played to win and was not a very good loser,” Fr McCartan joked. “He once played a champion chess player and blamed losing on the fact that at the key moment the sun shone through the window of the venue just as he was about to make a crucial move.”

Malachy was pre-deceased by his parents Packie and Gabriel, and by his brother Sean. He is survived by his siblings Paddy (Peggy), Christy (Sheila), Margaret (Patsy RIP), Gerald (Sally), Brian (Bernie RIP), Harry (Tina), Pete (Dympna), Madeline (James RIP), Ann (Aiden), Sean RIP (Pauline), and Dermot (Denise).