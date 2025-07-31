Tributes to ‘Big Mick’ Coulter – once the North’s tallest man

THE family of Michael ‘Big Mick’ Coulter, who passed away on Saturday, said his personality was as large as his famous stature.

Once named Northern Ireland’s tallest man, Big Mick was born in 1974 in Clanabogan to the late Thomas and Noeleen Coulter. The youngest of four siblings, he grew up alongside brothers David and the late John, and sister Pauline.

He attended St Patrick’s High School in Omagh, where he developed a love for both sport and drama.

After leaving school, Mick became a professional painter and decorator, a trade he worked in throughout his life.

In 1994, he was named Northern Ireland’s tallest man by the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’, standing at an impressive 7’4”. At the time, he also was the second tallest man in the UK.

Height ran in the family, with his brothers measuring 6’2” and 6’5”, and his father standing at 6’1”.

Mick had a deep passion for sport, especially soccer and GAA. He was a proud supporter of Liverpool FC and Tyrone GAA, and had a particular fondness for rallying, regularly attending the Donegal Rally to cheer on his favourite driver, Gary Jennings.

He and his wife Ramona would have celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. Together, they had three children: Michael, Loretta (Mallon), and Saoirse.

Though he lived in Omagh and Cookstown during his life, for the past 15 years Mick and his family settled in Caledon.

His daughter Saoirse said her father embraced his height and loved making people laugh.

“He had a great sense of humour and loved to laugh,” she told the Ulster Herald. “He wasn’t just tall, he had a big personality. He loved playing with his grandchildren, who all called him ‘Granda Whoop Whoop’.

“He enjoyed being his height and came from a tall family. All of us inherited it. I’ll always remember his wee sayings and advice – he used to say, ‘It’s a crazy life.’ I know our whole family will miss him.”

Mick passed away peacefully on July 26 at St John’s Hospice in Newry following a short battle with cancer.

His family expressed heartfelt thanks to the hospice staff for their care in his final weeks.

His Requiem Mass took place on Tuesday at St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mick is fondly remembered by his wife, son, daughters, father, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sister, extended family, and wide circle of friends.