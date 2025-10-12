Tributes to Carrickmore woman who was ‘an example to others’

A CARRICKMORE woman has been remembered as an inspiration who faced illness with courage and faith.

Bridie Walsh (81) passed away peacefully at her home on September 18.

She was the beloved wife of the late Paddy, cherished mother of Deirdre, the late Díarmuid, and Sinéad Doran, mother-in-law of Mark, and loving grandmother to Pádraig.

She is also survived by her sister Annie Regan and brother Hugh Grogan, and was predeceased by siblings Mary McCann, John, Paddy, and Peter Grogan.

At her Funeral Mass in St Colmcille’s Church, Carrickmore, on September 20, Parish Priest Rev Peter McAnenly described Bridie as someone who ‘lived a quiet and simple life’ and whose faith was central to everything she did.

“Bridie lived out her faith to the best of her ability, and the light of Christ gave great meaning and purpose to her life,” he said.

Rev McAnenly reflected on Bridie’s early life on the family farm, where she was ‘a happy child despite struggling with epileptic seizures from a young age’.

After attending the Convent in Donaghmore, she moved to Birmingham, where she met her husband Paddy. The couple returned to Carrickmore in 1974 to raise their family.

“She was a woman who wanted to be an example to others,” Rev McAnenly added. “She didn’t allow illness to hold her back. Above everything else, she was humble, honest and loving – someone who lived a quiet, faithful life.”

Following Requiem Mass, Bridie was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery at St Colmcille’s Church.