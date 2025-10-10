Tributes to Omagh woman remembered for her ‘love and advice’

MOURNERS gathered at Mountjoy Presbyterian Church recently to celebrate the life of Rebecca (Renee) Stewart, an Omagh woman fondly remembered for her quick wit, sharp mind and warm personality.

Mrs Stewart passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 20.

The service, led by Rev Jonathan Cowan, featured a heartfelt tribute from her son-in-law Donald, who spoke on behalf of the family.

He described his mother-in-law as sporty, competitive, glamorous, generous, fun, determined, a planner, an organiser and a wonderful host… a woman with a love for conversation and an ability to ‘hold court with anyone’.

“She was gifted with a remarkable mind and an encyclopaedic memory for names,” he said.

“If ever there was a question about who was the third cousin of someone we had never heard of, Renee knew the answer.”

Donald recalled her passion for golf – including an impressive five holes in one – and her beautifully kept home, adding that she had ‘a great eye for detail’.

“She was a great cook and baker. Personalised birthday cakes were always her speciality,” he said.

Her creativity and resourcefulness were also fondly remembered.

“She once found out at 9pm on a Sunday that her daughter needed angel wings for a nativity play the next morning. Using coat hangers and tinsel, Renee made sure she turned up with a top-of-the-range pair of wings.”

Holidays such as Christmas and Easter were always ‘magical times’ in her home, filled with thoughtfulness and care.

“We appreciate all the years we had with her,” Donald concluded.

“We are forever grateful for her love, advice, encouragement and guidance. She was always our greatest supporter and is already greatly missed.”

Following the service, Mrs Stewart was laid to rest in the adjoining churchyard.