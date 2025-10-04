Tributes to Omagh woman who ‘found joy in the company of others’

THE Requiem Mass for Omagh woman Moya Bowes was celebrated this week at the Sacred Heart Church in the town.

Moya, aged 88, passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. A lifelong resident of Gallows Hill, she was a familiar and much-loved figure in the town.

She frequently attended Mass at the Sacred Heart Church several times a week and dedicated much of her life to volunteering for local charities.

Moya was the daughter of May and William Bowes, with her father’s family originally from the Back Lane on Kevlin Road.

During the funeral, Fr Kevin McElhannon paid tribute to Moya, describing her as an exceptionally warm, sociable, and caring person.

Although she never married or had children of her own, she was never alone – always surrounded by neighbours, family, and friends who cherished her company.

“Moya was an incredibly straight person; you always knew where you stood with her. That is a very noble trait,” Fr McElhannon said.

“She was deeply sociable and people-centred, someone who found joy in the company of others, whether meeting friends in town or spending time with neighbours.”

He also reflected on her unwavering faith, noting that she was a familiar presence at Sacred Heart Church.

“Moya was a woman of profound faith; attending Mass was part of the rhythm of her life. Her faith gave her strength and hope. She firmly believed in God’s teachings and that death leads us to our true home in heaven.”

Following the service, Moya’s remains were laid to rest at Dublin Road Cemetery. She will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by her nieces Lorraine, Karl, and Kathleen, her extended family, and her many friends.