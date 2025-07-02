Tributes to Trillick man remembered as an ‘adventurer’

By Brendan Donnelly

THE Trillick community and the surrounding parishes came together recently to mourn the passing of and pay their respects to Jude Mullin of Badoney, Trillick.

Jude, whose death was sudden and followed a short illness, passed away peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Aged in his mid-50s, he was one of a family of four of the late Hugh and Margaret Mullin of Clanabogan, Omagh, being survived by his brother and two sisters.

The deceased was born in England, spending his early years in Coventry, and he attended school there as did the rest of his siblings.

In the early 1990s, he moved to Ireland and took up employment in Dundalk and, always having an interest in plant and machinery, he joined the ESB as a digger driver erecting electricity poles throughout Ireland.

However, for one who was never afraid of hard work and enjoyed travelling, the late Jude later linked up with a Dutch company which specialised in dredging which involved specialised machinery work.

This was Jude now in his comfort zone as it involved dredging navigation channels, docking berths, lakes, rivers and oceans and it took Jude all over the world, including South Africa, Russia and the Caribbean, which was where he suddenly took ill.

It was a career which required grit, determination and a strong work ethic, qualities he had in abundance. It was also precision work using mechanical dredgers and it took him away from home for long periods, but he was an adventurer and found his meaning in life through work and machinery.

He was skilled, honest and took pride in shaping the world, at the same making friends wherever he went.

However, his family was always with him and so he returned regularly to Badoney to spend time with his family and friends. He was blessed with a jovial personality and enjoyed socialising and the friendly banter that went with it.

He was always well known for his interest and knowledge of machinery and would have travelled to plant and machinery shows all over Ireland. He also enjoyed car rallying and this was an opportunity to meet up with the car racing fraternity and enjoy the banter associated with such occasions.

The late Jude wed Thérese McCormick, a native of Dundalk, in 1998 and they were blessed with a family of one daughter and one son, both of whom are held in high regard in the local community and further afield.

He had an interesting life, spent in harmony with machines, meeting many people and making many friends throughout the world and, although he embraced the honesty of work, he enjoyed the comforts of home.

He was blessed with a warm heart and was forever helpful and will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew him.

The esteem in which he and his family are held was reflected in the large and representative congregation present in St Macartan’s Parish Church in Trillick for the Requiem Mass, many more of his friends from all over the world joining in on the parish webcam.

The celebrant was Rev Padraig MacKenna PP Kilskeery who, on behalf of all present, extended sympathy to the bereaved family, spoke of Jude’s many Christian qualities and give thanks for his life and hard work. He was assisted by Canon John McKenna PE Kilskeery. Burial took place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, Fr MacKenna officiating.

Jude is survived by his wife Thérese; his son Conall and his daughter Laoise.

He is also survived by his brother Mark; his sisters Mary and Margaret; and many other relatives and friends throughout the world to all of whom we extend our deepest sympathies. He was predeceased by his parents Hugh and Catherine.