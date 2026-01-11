Trillick siblings making their mark on the Irish pony scene

FROM their first tentative outings at local shows to competing on some of the biggest stages in pony show jumping, the McBride siblings have built an impressive and inspiring success story.

Lily (11), Rory (9) and Mary (8), from Trillick, have grown up immersed in ponies and competition, balancing school life with an extraordinary level of dedication to their sport.

Their journey began under the guidance of Kyle Hayes of Aldertree Equine in Enniskillen, who introduced the family to the foundations of pony care and riding and helped source their first ponies.

“He found us our first three ponies – Kyla for Mary, Trigger for Lily and Stella for Rory. Without those ponies we wouldn’t be doing this,” their mother Jane McBride said.

“They started at local shows in Necarne and the winter league in 2022, which really gave them the taste for show jumping.”

Progression through the Show Jumping Ireland Tri League and beyond has seen the siblings rise quickly through the ranks, developing confidence, skill and ambition.

Their weekly training with coach Gabriel Tunney has played a key role in that development.

“His knowledge of show jumping and producing young ponies is second to none,” Jane said.

Lily’s standout achievement came in 2024 when she qualified for – and won – the Mini Major at the London International Horse Show.

She also enjoyed a dominant Equijump Pony Premier season, winning every leg with her pony Albert, and was part of the winning Irish 128 team at Cavan Home Pony.

Her goal for 2026 is to qualify for the Royal Dublin Society Horse Show, with hopes of returning to London again in the near future.

All three McBride siblings also had the honour of representing Ireland this year at the English Home Pony Show in Southview, gaining invaluable international experience.

Rory also qualified for the Mini Major in London, finishing fifth after setting the fastest time in the final.

His highlights include a fifth-place finish in the Southview Grand Prix and winning the JODz Cavan Grand Prix.

He hopes to compete in Dublin’s main arena and return to the London International Horse Show.

Mary, the youngest, has made a strong start with her pony GPig, already finishing on the podium in her last two Under-10 competitions. Her aims include qualifying for Balmoral and earning Irish team selection.

“They work with their ponies every evening,” Jane added. “They love the sport for the friends they’ve made across Ireland and the UK, and one day they’d love to compete in Europe.”

And it’s not just about competing.

“Their favourite thing is taking the ponies to Murvagh Beach,” said Jane.

“They all love splashing in the water, and in the summertime the children love galloping them across the fields!”