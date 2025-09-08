Tyrone young farmers’ club celebrates its 80th anniversary

SESKINORE Young Farmers’ Club is in full celebration mode as it continues to mark an impressive milestone – 80 years since its formation.

The club, which has been at the heart of the local community for generations, kicked off its anniversary year with a dinner in February, followed by a Big Breakfast fundraiser in April and a special ‘80 trees for 80 years’ planting initiative in May.

After a busy summer of competitions and their much-loved annual trip to Splash in Moneymore, Seskinore YFC is now turning its focus to a fun-filled Autumn and Winter programme.

Advertisement

The new season begins tomorrow, Tuesday, September 9, with a welcome night in the YFC hall.

Members old and new can look forward to icebreakers, hotdogs and ice cream – the perfect recipe for reconnecting with friends and meeting new faces.

Anyone aged 12-to-30 with an interest in friendship, skills-building and community spirit is encouraged to come along.

No Seskinore YFC calendar would be complete without the ever-popular Annual Steak BBQ, which this year takes place on Saturday, September 13 in Clarke’s Bar, Sixmilecross.

With steaks generously donated by Foyle Food Group, music from Cara-Rose Brogan and the chance to welcome back past members and supporters, the night promises good food, fellowship and plenty of dancing.

Adding a cultural twist to the anniversary celebrations, the club is thrilled to host ‘The Country Players’ on Saturday, October 4 in McIlroy Hall, Seskinore Presbyterian Church.

Performing their comedy play ‘Where There’s a Wife’, the group, whose roots go back to Glarryford YFC, will no doubt provide an evening of laughter and entertainment. Tickets can be booked by messaging the club’s Facebook page.

Advertisement

As Seskinore YFC continues to celebrate its proud history, the club is also looking firmly to the future, ensuring that its legacy of friendship, learning and community involvement continues to thrive for the next generation of young farmers.