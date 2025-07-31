WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 12: Growing up in O’Kane Park

O’Kane Park is one of the best known areas of Omagh. A host of events have been held in recent weeks to mark the 60th anniversary of the first family moving into the estate. In the latest episode of the WAT’s The Story podcast, Mark McGrath, who moved with his family to O’Kane Park when he was just four years old, speaks to Callum McGuigan about his memories of growing up in the area. Mark says it was, and remains, a special place.