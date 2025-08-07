WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 13: Kathleen O’Hagan’s murder

Thirty one years ago today, Kathleen O’Hagan was at home with her five young sons when UVF gunmen burst through the back door of her isolated Greencastle home. Seven months pregnant, 38-year-old Kathleen pleaded for her life as her killers opened fire. Having heard her cries fall quiet beneath the blasts, Kathleen’s four older sons, aged between four and eight, rushed into their mother’s bedroom to find her dead. Kathleen and her unborn child had been slain and their murderers had escaped. No one has ever been charged in connection with the Tyrone woman’s murder. In the latest episode of the WAT’s The Story podcast, Kathleen’s son Damian recalls that terrible night and his family’s ongoing fight for justice. This podcast was first broadcast last year to mark the 30th anniversary of Kathleen’s murder.