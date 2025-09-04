WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 17: The John Caldwell case

Senior PSNI officer John Caldwell was shot multiple times at a sports centre in Omagh in February 2023. More than 30 people have been arrested and 17 people charged in connection with the huge investigation into the murder bid. In the latest episode of the WAT’s The Story podcast, we discuss where the investigation currently stands.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)