WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 17: The John Caldwell case

  • 4 September 2025
John Caldwell survived a murder bid in February 2023.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 4 September 2025
Senior PSNI officer John Caldwell was shot multiple times at a sports centre in Omagh in February 2023. More than 30 people have been arrested and 17 people charged in connection with the huge investigation into the murder bid. In the latest episode of the WAT’s The Story podcast, we discuss where the investigation currently stands.

